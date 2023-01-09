Anuerin Barnard, Jemma Redgrave, and Ruth Madeley will be joining Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in their debut Doctor Who series in 2024

The next full series of Doctor Who – which is set to star Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor – will arrive on BBC One and Disney+ in early 2023.

The series, which will also star Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday, will be helmed by returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Doctor Who Series 14, ahead of its release in 2024.

Who will star in Doctor Who Series 14?

Advertisement

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, wearing a brown patterned coat over a bright orange cropped jumper (Credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)

Ncuti Gatwa is playing the Fifteenth Doctor, taking over the part from Jodie Whittaker (amongst others). Gatwa is best known for playing Eric Effiong in Netflix’s young adult drama Sex Education, but his star is very much on the rise anyway – before Gatwa makes his Doctor Who debut, you’ll have had a chance to see him in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Tom Hanks’ WWII drama Masters of the Air.

Advertisement

Millie Gibson is playing Ruby Sunday, companion to the Fifteenth Doctor. Gibson is best known for playing Kelly Neenan on Coronation Street, but you might also recognise her from appearances in Butterfly and Love, Lies, and Records. Gibson also starred in the CBBC drama Jamie Johnson prior to joining Coronation Street.

A number of guest stars and supporting actors joining the series have also been announced. Ruth Madeley, best known for starring in Years and Years and Then Barbara Met Alan, will play Shirley Anne Bingham in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary. While we don’t know much about Bingham, producer Phil Collinson has revealed the character will play an important ongoing role in Doctor Who – suggesting it’s likely that Madeley will return for Series 14 and star alongside Gatwa and Gibson.

In January 2023, it was confirmed that Jemma Redgrave (Casualty) would return to Doctor Who once again to play Kate Stewart – a recurring character and ally of the Doctor that Redgrave first portrayed in 2012, going on to appear alongside Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker. Meanwhile, Aneurin Barnard (Thirteen, The White Queen, 1899) will play the mysterious – and, per fan speculation, villainous – Roger ap Gwilliam. (“Ap” is an affectation that means “son of” in Welsh.)

Who is writing and directing Doctor Who Series 14?

Advertisement

At the moment, the only writer confirmed to be working on Doctor Who Series 14 is executive producer and showrunner Russell T Davies (though it’s generally understood that he’ll be joined by some individual guest writers). Davies is best known as the creator of shows like Queer as Folk and It’s A Sin, and of course was previously in charge of Doctor Who during the Eccleston and Tennant years.

It’s believed that the first two production blocks on Series 14 will be helmed by directors Dylan Holmes Williams (Servant) and Mark Tonderai (House at the End of the Street, Daybreak). Williams is new to the series, while Tonderai has previously directed two episodes of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker (The Ghost Monument and Rosa, both in her first series).

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Not quite yet, no – but you might want to check out this video of Ncuti Gatwa explaining what Doctor Who is, which is just quite neat.

When and how can I watch Doctor Who series 14?

Advertisement

Ncuti Gatwa is currently expected to appear in at least a small capacity in the 60th anniversary specials in November 2023, but otherwise he’ll make his full debut during the 2023/24 festive period – the prevailing assumption is that that’ll be a Christmas special, but it could be a New Year’s Day special potentially.

After that, Series 14 is expected to begin in early 2024 – beyond that, though, we don’t know much else. Could it air in early January, with the festive special acting as a first episode (a bit like Call the Midwife or Death in Paradise)? Or will the series air in the spring, as it used to with David Tennant?

Advertisement

In the UK, Doctor Who Series 14 will broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. Internationally, the series will be available exclusively on Disney+ (with Disney as a new producing partner on the show).

How many episodes will there be?

Writing in Doctor Who Magazine, Russell T Davies confirmed that Doctor Who Series 14 would be comprised of eight episodes and a festive special (meaning nine episodes altogether).

There’s been no official word either way as to the length of those episodes, but it seems a reasonable assumption that they’ll be within the standard 45 minutes to an hour.

Advertisement

Are there going to be any Doctor Who spin-offs?

Advertisement

It’s something Davies has alluded to on more than one occasion, though obviously it’s too early to say for sure for the moment.

In January 2021 – before, as we now know, he’d entered formal negotiations to take over Doctor Who again – Davies suggested in an interview that the show should be the centre of a Marvel style cinematic universe, specifically comparing Doctor Who to the multiple Star Trek spinoffs currently airing.

And what’s going on with David Tennant again…?

David Tennant is going to star in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary, headlining three specials… as the Fourteenth Doctor. In an unexpected (ish) twist, Jodie Whittaker’s final episode saw her regenerate not into Ncuti Gatwa but into David Tennant again – and the reason why the Fourteenth Doctor shares the same face as the Tenth will be the big mystery the Doctor has to solve next year.

Advertisement