Actress Millie Gibson has been announced as Doctor Who’s latest companion. But who is the 18-year-old actress and what has she starred in before? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is new Doctor Who companion Millie Gibson?

Millie Gibson will star opposite Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes over as the Doctor in 2023. The 15th Doctor’s companion, who will be called Ruby Sunday, will travel alongside him.

Gibson recently left her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street, after four years on the soap. She received the best young performer award for her performance as Kelly at The British Soap Awards earlier this year. Gibson has also appeared in ITV’s Butterfly and BBC’s Love, Lies And Records.

What did Millie Gibson say about her new role?

The actress was revealed as the Doctor’s next companion during Children in Need, which aired on BBC1 on Friday (18 November), stepping out of the famous blue tardis to the live audience.

Gibson said in a statement: “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. What better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

When will the next series of Doctor Who air on TV?

Jodie Whittaker faced her final battles as the time lord in October in a special episode of Doctor Who to mark the BBC’s centenary. During the feature-length programme, viewers were left surprised as Whittaker’s 13th Time Lord regenerated into David Tennant, who previously played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor.

Shortly after, it was confirmed that Tennant will become the 14th incarnation, with Catherine Tate reprising her role as his former companion Donna Noble for three special episodes set to air in November 2023 to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the show. Gatwa will then take control of the Tardis as the 15th Doctor, with his first episode due to air over the festive period in 2023.

The 30-year-old said: “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot wait to sail the universe with Millie!”

Russell T Davies, who has returned as showrunner, said: “It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”