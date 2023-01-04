Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, and Toby Kebbell are returning for the fourth and final series of M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ horror Servant

Servant, the Apple TV+ gothic horror drama from director M. Night Shyamalan, is returning for its fourth and final series this January.

The series, which stars Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger Free amongst others, follows a bereaved family haunted by increasingly strange supernatural occurrences around their home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Servant.

What’s it about?

According to the official Apple TV+ synopsis, Servant “follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

In Season 4, “Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up.”

“As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?”

Who stars in Servant?

Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson in Servant, surrounded by lit candles (Credit: Apple TV+)

Lauren Ambrose plays Dorothy Turner, a television news reporter grieving her child. She’s best known for starring in the HBO drama Six Feet Under, but you might also know her from roles in Torchwood: Miracle Day and the film Where the Wild Things Are. Ambrose can next be seen in Yellowjackets Season 2, where she’ll play the adult Van.

Toby Kebbell plays Sean Turner, Dorothy’s husband and a professional chef. On television, Kebbell has previously appeared in Black Mirror (with Jodie Whittaker) and The Escape Artist (with David Tennant). In film, meanwhile, Kebbell has starred in Fantastic Four (2015), War Horse, and the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy.

Nell Tiger Free plays Leanne Grayson, a mysterious young nanny who seems to have supernatural abilities. Outside of Servant, Free is best known for appearing as Myrcella Baratheon in Game of Thrones; you might also recognise her from Nicolas Winding Refn’s Too Old to Die Young.

Rupert Grint plays Julian Pearce, Dorothy’s younger brother. Grint is a former child star, best known for the film Thunderpants; in more recent years, he’s starred in television series like Sick Note, Snatch, and The ABC Murders.

Who writes and directs?

M. Night Shyamalan acts as showrunner on Servant, directing a number of episodes across the past three series. Shyamalan is returning to direct the first episode of Season 4, and will be joined by returning directors including Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, and Held, Logan George amongst others.

Servant was created by Tony Basgallop, a British writer best known for his adaptation of William Golding’s To the Ends of the Earth trilogy. Basgallop wrote every episode of Season 1, but left the series after Season 2.

Is there a trailer for Servant?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here to get an early look at the last episodes of Servant.

When and how can I watch it?

The fourth season of Servant will begin on Apple TV+ on Friday 13 January (appropriately spooky, of course). New episodes will air weekly thereafter, with the series finale airing on Friday 17 March 2023.

To coincide with the release of Servant, a number of M. Night Shyamalan’s previous films – like The Sixth Sense, The Village, and Unbreakable – will be available on Apple TV+ in the US until the end of January. You can sign up for Apple TV+ right here.

How many episodes are there?

Servant’s final season will have ten episodes, each of which are around an hour long. When the series concludes, there will have been forty episodes altogether.

Is this the final series?

Yes, it is. It was announced in December 2021 – a few weeks before the third season began – that Servant’s fourth series would be its last.

Why should I watch Servant?