The How I Met Your Mother star has been added to the growing cast list for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary episode

Neil Patrick harris is set to hit British televsision screens after it was announced that he is joining the cast of Doctor who.

The actor has been revealed to be joining the cast of the highly-anticipated 60th anniversary episode of the BBC’s flagship sci-fi programme.

Neil Patrick Harris is no stranger to the screen and is well-kn own to audiences already.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor.

Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of Doctor who - here’s everything you need to know about the actor. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is Neil Patrick Harris?

Neil Patrick Harris is a 48-year-old American actor, singer, writer producer and television host who grew to prominence in the late 2000s.

Despite his best-known role being in the late 2000s, the actor first grew to prominence in the American television show, Dougie Howser MD, where he portryed a teenage doctor.

Neil has went on to star in some of America’s well-loved comedy programmes and has also appeared on broadway to widespread acclaim.

Who is Neil Patrick Harris married to?

Harris is married to David Burka.

Harris and Burka had been dating since 2004, with Harris coming out as gay in 2006.

The happy couple, who had been engaged since 2006, waited until gay marriage was legalised in New York in 2011 until they officially married.

Harris and Burka have two children, twins born via surrogacy in 2010.

What programmes has Neil Patrick Harris been in?

The star’s fame grew after appearing in sitcom How I Met Your Mother as habitual playboy Barney Stinson.

The show ran from 2005 until 2014, and Harris picked up four Emmy nominations for his role.

Since wrapping up on the show, the actor has appred in Netflix’ adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events as Count Olaf, while also starring in films such as The Smurfs and Gone Girl.

Russell T Davies, who will make his return to Doctor Who as showrunner, has already hired the actor for a role in the Channel 4 smash hit drama It’s A Sin.

The writer has turned his attention to Harris once again as he continues to build plans for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.

Who will Neil Patrick Harris play in Doctor Who?

In a tweet revealing the actor’s casting, Doctor Who confirmed that Harris was joining the cast of the anniversary episode and is believed to be playing a villian.

Russell T Davies said “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”.

Who else in in Doctor Who 60th anniversary cast?

Doctor Who fans were already sent into overdrive after it was announced that fan-favourite Doctor David Tennant would be returning for the special episode.

Alongside Tennant, Catherine Tate will also be making a rare appearance as former assistant Donna Noble.

Heartstopper’s breakout star Yasmin Finney was also announced to be join, under a mysterious ‘Rose’ pseudonym.

What is the Doctor Who 60th anniversary episode about?

The highly-anticipated anniversary episode has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced.

However, fan theories online have questioned whether Jodie Whittaker’s current incarnation of the Doctor will revist an old face before regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa’s 14th Doctor, which would explain David Tennant’s role in the episode.

When is the Doctor Who 60th anniversary epsiode out?

The long-running show ran from 1963 until 1989, before being revived in 2005.

23 November will mark the 60th anniversary of the first ever episode of Doctor Who airing on the BBC.