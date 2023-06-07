Michael Sheen and David Tennant return in Good Omens 2, the long-anticipated sequel to Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's book

Good Omens, the popular adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel, is returning for a second series this summer.

The series, which is set to air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, sees stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprise their roles as Aziraphale and Crowley respectively. Jon Hamm, who played the Archangel Gabriel in the first series, also returns in an expanded role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Good Omens Season 2.

What is it about?

The official Amazon Prime Video synopsis for Good Omens Season 2 explains that “with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho. That is, until the archangel Gabriel turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.”

“While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel’s condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other.”

Gaiman and Pratchett only wrote one Good Omens novel together, and this new series tells an original story beyond the book – albeit one that, according to Gaiman, is based on conversations he and Pratchett had had over the years while considering a potential sequel.

Who stars in Good Omens Season 2?

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens, eating ice cream (Credit: Chris Raphael/Amazon Studios)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Sheen plays Aziraphale, a nervous angel. Sheen is best known for playing real figures in various biopics – from Tony Blair in The Deal to Chris Tarrant in Quiz to David Frost in Frost/Nixon – but you’ll also recognise him from Staged and The Twilight Saga. He can next be seen in Jack Thorne’s Best Interests.

David Tennant plays Crowley, an irreverent demon. Tennant, of course, is best known for starring in Doctor Who, where he played both the 10th and 14th Doctors, but you’ll also recognise him from true crime drama Litvinenko, pandemic comedy Staged, and dark psychological thriller Inside Man.

Jon Hamm plays Gabriel, the Archangel. Hamm is best known for starring in Mad Men, where he played Don Draper, but you might also recognise him from films like Top Gun: Maverick, Confess Fletch, and Bridesmaids. He can next be seen in the upcoming third series of The Morning Show.

They’re joined by Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony) as Michael, Gloria Obianyo (High Life) as Uriel, Liz Carr (Silent Witness) as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda (The Man Who Fell to Earth) as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) as demon Beelzebub amongst others.

Who writes and directs Good Omens?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neil Gaiman returns as showrunner, writing the series alongside John Finnemore. Gaiman is best known for novels like American Gods and The Ocean at the End of the Lane or comics like The Sandman, while Finnemore is best known for the radio series John Finnemore’s Souvenir Programme.

Douglas Mackinnon returns as director once again, helming every episode of the new series. Mackinnon is a prolific director, having worked on Doctor Who, Line of Duty, Sherlock, and various other programmes. He’s currently collaborating with Gaiman on an adaptation of Anansi Stories, again for Amazon Prime Video.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Good Omens?

Good Omens will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 28 July, with all six episodes immediately available as part of a boxset.

There are no current plans for Good Omens Series 2 to receive a subsequent broadcast on BBC Two, as was the case with Series 1.

How many episodes will there be?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good Omens is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Why should I watch Good Omens?