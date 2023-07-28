David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and Jon Hamm were spotted filming the second season of Good Omens in Edinburgh last year

After a four year wait, Good Omens is finally returning for a second season, with stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen reprising their roles as the demon Crowley and Angel Aziraphale respectively.

Having been kicked out by their head offices as thanks for averting the apocalypse in the show’s first season finale, the unlikely friends are spending their immortal lives enjoying earthly pleasures.

When archangel Gabriel, played by Jon Hamm, turns up in Soho with no memory of who he is or why he is there, Aziraphale and Crowley must once again join forces to unravel a new mystery.

The second season is written by Neil Gaiman and based on ideas for his and Terry Pratchett’s unwritten sequel to their 1990 fantasy novel.

The first season of the fantasy show was shot across the UK in 2017, with locations including James's Park in London, Bovingdon Airbase, Hertfordshire, and Surrey. The Biblical scenes from the first season were shot in Cape Town, South Africa. For the second season, production moved a little further north.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant on the set of Good Omens season 2

Where was Good Omens season 2 filmed?

Filming for season two of Good Omens began in 2021 and wrapped in March 2022 - an extensive post-production period to add the special effects, including Crowley’s snakelike eyes, followed and series writer Neil Gaiman announced earlier this year that the show was ready for release.

Production for series two took place mostly in and around Edinburgh. Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm filmed scenes at The Cask and Barrel, a popular pub in the Scottish capital.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen filming at the Cask and Barrel pub in Edinburgh

The St. James’ Park bench scenes, where Aziraphel and Crowley often meet, were shot at a park in Inverleith, an Edinburgh suburb, and other scenes were filmed in the suburb of Stockbridge.

Filming also took place in Bathgate - permission for a £25 million film studio in the Scottish town was granted last year at the Pyramids Business Park where scenes for Trainspotting 2 and Outlaw King were previously filmed. Scenes set in Soho were filmed on a large set in Bathgate.

Whereas Aziraphel’s bookshop was created as a set on Bovingdon Airbase for the first season, this time the set was in the Bathgate studio, which Sheen much preferred - he said that the airstrip had been freezing cold.

