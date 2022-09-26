Inside Man charts the unlikely link between a small town vicar, an ambitious journalist, a local maths tutor, and a criminology professor on death row

Inside Man, a new crime thriller from Sherlock writer Steven Moffat, is set to begin on BBC One on Monday 26 September.

The series - which stars Stanley Tucci, David Tennant, Lydia West, and Dolly Wells - charts the unlikely link between a small town vicar, an ambitious journalist, a local maths tutor, and a criminology professor on death row.

Here’s everything you need to know about Inside Man.

What is it about?

The official synopsis explains that “In the US, a prisoner on death row is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist is looking for a story.

“In a quiet little village, a vicar is picking up his son’s maths tutor from the station. All four are about to be entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder...”

The series goes on to chart the link between these four unlikely murder suspects. (An earlier version of the synopsis made aspects of this slightly clearer, though the BBC have since asked for certain details to be withheld to preserve certain surprises.)

Who stars in Inside Man?

Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff in Inside Man, wearing a white prison jumpsuit and handcuffed to a table (Credit: BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker)

Stanley Tucci plays Dr Jefferson Grieff, a convicted murderer on death row. Tucci is a well-known American actor, having starred in films like Spotlight, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, and The Hunger Games trilogy. Recently, he was excellent in the film Supernova, which I’d very much recommend.

David Tennant plays Harry Watling, a small-town vicar. Tennant is best known for his role as the Tenth Doctor, though you might also recognise him from Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, or Staged. He’s currently filming a new series of Amazon’s Good Omens, and will soon return to Doctor Who.

Lydia West plays Beth Davenport, an ambitious journalist. West previously appeared in Moffat’s Dracula, as well as the Netflix Mike Meyers comedy The Pentavarate; she’s best known, however, for her collaborations with Russell T Davies, having appeared in both Years and Years and It’s A Sin.

Dolly Wells plays Janice Fife, a local maths tutor. You’ll recognise Wells from recent appearances in shows like Around the World in 80 Days, The Outlaws, and Dracula.

They’re joined by Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Lyndsey Marshal (Rome), Atkins Estimond (Lodge 49) and Louis Oliver (Midnight Mass). Oliver, notably, is Moffat’s own son.

Who writes and directs Inside Man?

Inside Man was written by former Doctor Who showrunner and Sherlock creator Steven Moffat. Since leaving Doctor Who in 2017, Moffat has adapted both Dracula and The Time Traveller’s Wife for television; Inside Man is his first original television script since... well, arguably since Coupling in 2000.

The series was directed by Paul McGuigan, who was a regular collaborator with Moffat on Sherlock and Dracula. McGuigan has also directed episodes of Luke Cage, Big Sky, and Designated Survivor.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Inside Man?

You can watch Inside Man on BBC One at 9pm on Monday 26 September. The second episode will air at 9pm on Tuesday 27 September, with the third and fourth episodes airing the following Monday and Tuesday.

All four episodes will be available to watch at once from Monday 26 September.

Inside Man will eventually be available on Netflix in the US, though it doesn’t yet have a formal release date there.

How many episodes of Inside Man are there?

There are four episodes of Inside Man, each around an hour long.

Is there going to be an Inside Man Series 2?

It’s a little early to say for sure, but we’ll update this piece with more information when it’s available.

Why should I watch Inside Man?