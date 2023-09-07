Top Boy stars Ashley Walters and Jasmine Jobson shared their thoughts on making another season of Top Boy

Top Boy came to a dramatic end with the season three release on Netflix on Tuesday (7 September).

The crime drama follows drug dealers on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, and their local gang wars and intercine conflicts that are part and parcel of the drug running game.

The series has proved to be one the streamer’s most popular drama series and edged its way onto the Netflix top 10 TV programmes on the morning of the new season release.

For a spoiler filled account of the latest series, check out our stories on the Top Boy season three ending and what happened in the final scene.

But for those not up to date on the latest season of the British drama, this is a spoiler free look at what has been said about the future of Top Boy and if there are any spin-offs in the works.

Ashley Walters confirmed that he wanted to end Top Boy 'on a high'

How many seasons of Top Boy are there?

There are five seasons of Top Boy overall, but the series is split into two blocks on Netflix.

Channel 4 made the show when it first aired for two four-part seasons in 2011 and 2013. The series was then cancelled, to the consternation of many fans, but Netflix revived the drama in 2019 with a 10 part series.

An eight part series followed in March 2022, and the latest season, made up of six parts, landed on the site on the morning of 7 September.

Netflix rebranded the first two seasons of the show as Top Boy: Summerhouse, which is available as a separate title on the site. Despite this, the Netflix seasons follow directly on from the Channel 4 show, with the same characters, setting, and general plot.

This has made things very confusing as Top Boy season three, can mean either the first or the third season of the Netflix version of the show.

Jasmine Jobson said she wanted Top Boy to end after five seasons

Will there be another season of Top Boy?

Season three of Top Boy on Netflix (season five overall) has been confirmed as the final series of the drama.

It was confirmed in March 2022, shortly after season two had been released on Netflix, that one more season would be released in 2023 and that it would be the last series.

The final series is an action-packed final outing which sees the return of Dushane, Sully, Stef, Jaq, Kieron, Becks, Shelley, and more of the Summerhouse regulars.

Those who have already caught up on season three will know that the show wraps things up fairly neatly. Main characters Dushane and Sully both receive a definitive ending to their character arcs, following years of friction between the pair.

Whilst many fans are likely to be sad to see the series end, the show certainly ends on a high, with the grand finale, If We Are Not Monsters, really packing a punch.

Will there be a Top Boy spin-off?

Sadly there are not any Top Boy spin-offs in the works, and given how the final season ended, it wouldn’t make sense for many of the main characters to reappear in shows set in the same universe.

Speaking to GQ, Unfortunately, Ashley Walters, who plays Dushane, said that he and Kane Robinson, who plays Sully, didn’t think it was right to continue in their roles as East London drug dealers beyond a fifth series.

He added: “We don’t think it’s the right thing to do. It may have gone on too long anyway. Not that it’s not been great and the seasons have all been great and everyone’s loved them and I’ve loved them. But it wouldn’t have been right. I like to end on a high."

Jasmine Jobson, who stars as conflicted gangster Jaq, told Royal Television Society: “It’s especially apt because of the subject matter. We’re showing the public that there’s only so far you can go.