Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan appear in new images for 'Masters of Air' - when is it released?
New images featuring Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan and Rafferty Law appear for AppleTV’s ‘Masters of Air’ series
The first images of AppleTV’s new series of ‘Masters of Air’ have been released, with a focus on two of the actors cast in the production that has already set tongues wagging with excitement - those actors being Oscar-nominees Austin Butler and Irish actor Barry Keoghan.
The TV series, produced by the team behind ‘Band of Brothers’ and ‘The Pacific,’ has been adapted from the book of the same name, written by Donald L Miller, is set to follow the true story of the 100th bomb group serving in the US Air Force during the height of World War II.
"Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” said executive producer Gary Goetzman.
"Tom [Hanks] and Steven [Spielberg] have always wanted to visualise cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this 'singular event in the history of warfare'. We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story."
The series is penned by ‘Band of Brothers’ writer John Orloff, while the directors attached include Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time to Die), Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel), Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Tim van Patten (Perry Mason).
What is Masters of Air about?
During the height of WWII, the US Air Force are tasked with carrying out dangerous attacks on Nazi Germany, with the physical and psychological impact to be explored as they brave harsh conditions and the terrifying reality of aerial combat.
Tragically, however, not every member of the force made it home after their mission, with ‘Masters of Air’ paying tribute to those who fought and lost their lives in an effort to combat the Axis of Evil at a time when they were at their most powerful.
Who else is starring in Master of Air?
You might think that is Jude Law, but in fact, it is Rafferty Law, his son - who admittedly is almost the spitting image of a young Jude. ‘Doctor Who’ star Ncuti Gatwa while ‘Line of Duty's’ Tommy Jessop.
Full cast list for ‘Masters of Air’
- Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven
- Callum Turner as Major John Egan
- Anthony Boyle as Major Harry Crosby
- Nate Mann as Major Robert Rosenthal
- Raff Law as Sgt. Ken Lemmons
- Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick
- Josiah Cross
- Branden Cook as 2nd Lt. Alexander Jefferson
- Ncuti Gatwa as 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels
- James Murray as Major Chic Harding
- Tommy Jessop
- Kai Alexander as Sgt. William Quinn
- Freddy Carter as Lt. David Friedkin
- Nikolai Kinski as Colonel Harold Huglin
- Oaklee Pendergast as Sgt. William Hinton
- Louis Greatorex as Capt. Joseph Payne
- Adam Long as Capt. Bernard DeMarco
- Jordan Coulson as Lt. Howard Hamilton
- Fionn O'Shea as Sgt. Steve Bosser
- Max Hastings as Lt. Kenneth Allen
- Nitai Levi as Sgt. Paul A. Vrabec, Jr.
- Laurie Davidson as Lt. Herbert Nash
- Francis Lovehall as Captain Wendell Oliver Pruitt
- Bradley Banton as Lieutenant Lee "Buddy" Archer
- Edward Ashley as Lt. Col. John B. Kidd
- Kieron Moore as Sgt. Clifford Starkey
- David Shields as Major Everett Blakely
- Luke Coughlan as Sgt. James M. Johnson
- Jon Ewart as Lt. William Couch
- Daniel Briggs as Sgt. William Crabb
- George Smale as Lt. Raymond Nutting
- John Schwab as Lt. Col. James W. Lann
- James Meunier as Lt. Kenneth Lorch
- Elliott Ross as Lt. Donald Strout
- Sam Hazeldine as Col. Albert Clark
- Darragh Cowley as Lt. Glenn Graham
- Elliot Warren as Lt. James Douglass
- Adam Silver as Lt. David Solomon
- Josh Bolt as Lt. Winifred "Pappy" Lewis
- Ben Radcliffe as Capt. John D. Brady
- Louis Sparks as Sgt. Lester Saunders
- Sonny Ashbourne Serkis as Lt. James Evans
- Jack Franklin as Charles Mylius
- Kwame Agyei as Lt. Joseph Evans Gordon
- Phillip Lewitski as Lt. Francis Harper
- Sawyer Spielberg as Lt. Roy Frank Claytor
- Alex Boxall as Sgt. Monroe Thornton
- Rahshan Wall as Lt. Frederick D. Funderburg
- Christopher Lakewood as Col Thomas Jeffery
- Ian Dunnett Jnr as Lt. Ron Bailey
- Sid Phoenix as Ralph Nist
- Robert Hands as Major Gustav Simoleit
- Stephen Campbell Moore as Major Marvin "Red" Bowman
- Jojo Macari as Capt. Oran Petrich
- George Webster as Lt. Glenn W. Dye
- John Hopkins as Dr. Wendell "Smokey" Stover
- Sam Rosenthal as A. “Aaron” Jacobs
- Dimitri Leonidas
- Dean Ridge as FO. Richard L. Snyder
- Louis Hofmann as Ulrich Haussmann
- Charlie Jessey as Background soldier #16
When is ‘Masters of Air’ released?
‘Masters of the Air’ premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 26th January 2024. New episodes will air weekly.