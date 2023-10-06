New images featuring Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan and Rafferty Law appear for AppleTV’s ‘Masters of Air’ series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first images of AppleTV’s new series of ‘Masters of Air’ have been released, with a focus on two of the actors cast in the production that has already set tongues wagging with excitement - those actors being Oscar-nominees Austin Butler and Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

The TV series, produced by the team behind ‘Band of Brothers’ and ‘The Pacific,’ has been adapted from the book of the same name, written by Donald L Miller, is set to follow the true story of the 100th bomb group serving in the US Air Force during the height of World War II.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” said executive producer Gary Goetzman.

"Tom [Hanks] and Steven [Spielberg] have always wanted to visualise cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this 'singular event in the history of warfare'. We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story."

The series is penned by ‘Band of Brothers’ writer John Orloff, while the directors attached include Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time to Die), Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel), Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Tim van Patten (Perry Mason).

What is Masters of Air about?

During the height of WWII, the US Air Force are tasked with carrying out dangerous attacks on Nazi Germany, with the physical and psychological impact to be explored as they brave harsh conditions and the terrifying reality of aerial combat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tragically, however, not every member of the force made it home after their mission, with ‘Masters of Air’ paying tribute to those who fought and lost their lives in an effort to combat the Axis of Evil at a time when they were at their most powerful.

Who else is starring in Master of Air?

Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven in 'Masters of Air' (Credit: AppleTV)

You might think that is Jude Law, but in fact, it is Rafferty Law, his son - who admittedly is almost the spitting image of a young Jude. ‘Doctor Who’ star Ncuti Gatwa while ‘Line of Duty's’ Tommy Jessop.

Full cast list for ‘Masters of Air’

Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven

Callum Turner as Major John Egan

Anthony Boyle as Major Harry Crosby

Nate Mann as Major Robert Rosenthal

Raff Law as Sgt. Ken Lemmons

Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick

Josiah Cross

Branden Cook as 2nd Lt. Alexander Jefferson

Ncuti Gatwa as 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels

James Murray as Major Chic Harding

Tommy Jessop

Kai Alexander as Sgt. William Quinn

Freddy Carter as Lt. David Friedkin

Nikolai Kinski as Colonel Harold Huglin

Oaklee Pendergast as Sgt. William Hinton

Louis Greatorex as Capt. Joseph Payne

Adam Long as Capt. Bernard DeMarco

Jordan Coulson as Lt. Howard Hamilton

Fionn O'Shea as Sgt. Steve Bosser

Max Hastings as Lt. Kenneth Allen

Nitai Levi as Sgt. Paul A. Vrabec, Jr.

Laurie Davidson as Lt. Herbert Nash

Francis Lovehall as Captain Wendell Oliver Pruitt

Bradley Banton as Lieutenant Lee "Buddy" Archer

Edward Ashley as Lt. Col. John B. Kidd

Kieron Moore as Sgt. Clifford Starkey

David Shields as Major Everett Blakely

Luke Coughlan as Sgt. James M. Johnson

Jon Ewart as Lt. William Couch

Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick in 'Masters of Air' (Credit: AppleTV)

Daniel Briggs as Sgt. William Crabb

George Smale as Lt. Raymond Nutting

John Schwab as Lt. Col. James W. Lann

James Meunier as Lt. Kenneth Lorch

Elliott Ross as Lt. Donald Strout

Sam Hazeldine as Col. Albert Clark

Darragh Cowley as Lt. Glenn Graham

Elliot Warren as Lt. James Douglass

Adam Silver as Lt. David Solomon

Josh Bolt as Lt. Winifred "Pappy" Lewis

Ben Radcliffe as Capt. John D. Brady

Louis Sparks as Sgt. Lester Saunders

Sonny Ashbourne Serkis as Lt. James Evans

Jack Franklin as Charles Mylius

Kwame Agyei as Lt. Joseph Evans Gordon

Phillip Lewitski as Lt. Francis Harper

Sawyer Spielberg as Lt. Roy Frank Claytor

Alex Boxall as Sgt. Monroe Thornton

Rahshan Wall as Lt. Frederick D. Funderburg

Christopher Lakewood as Col Thomas Jeffery

Ian Dunnett Jnr as Lt. Ron Bailey

Sid Phoenix as Ralph Nist

Robert Hands as Major Gustav Simoleit

Stephen Campbell Moore as Major Marvin "Red" Bowman

Jojo Macari as Capt. Oran Petrich

George Webster as Lt. Glenn W. Dye

John Hopkins as Dr. Wendell "Smokey" Stover

Sam Rosenthal as A. “Aaron” Jacobs

Dimitri Leonidas

Dean Ridge as FO. Richard L. Snyder

Louis Hofmann as Ulrich Haussmann

Charlie Jessey as Background soldier #16

When is ‘Masters of Air’ released?