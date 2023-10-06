Fiona Bruce Question Time: Why did the BBC presenter appear with a black eye and arm in a sling?
Fiona Bruce sparked concerns with Question Time viewers after appearing with a ‘black eye’ and her arm in a sling.
Fiona Bruce sparked concern amongst Question Time viewers on Thursday night, as the BBC presenter appeared with a ‘black eye’ and her arm in a sling. Fiona, 59, addressed her startling appearance before the show got started, telling cameras why she didn’t look her usual self.
Question Time took place in Wolverhampton this week, where Fiona was set throw questions to a panel consisting of Richard Holden, Jonathan Ashworth, Emma Dabiri, Richard Walker and Tony Parsons. However, she decided to expand on her injuries before the debate got underway. The BBC newsreader told viewers she had an unfortunate horse-riding accident.
“I thought I’d just mention it,” she said. “It’s the least interesting thing in the programme but in case you’re wondering.” She added: “I broke my hand and I’ve got the remnants of a black eye because I fell off a horse. And that’s all I have to say about that.”
The journalist - who has been riding since 2011 - said she gets ‘great pleasure and enjoyment’ from horse riding. In 2021, she told The Daily Mail: “It takes me to a different place. I can’t think about anything else when I’m doing it. I love being around horses. I love the speed. I love being outdoors.”
However, the Antiques Roadshow host notes that she’s no expert, telling the paper that she’s ok with ‘always being pretty rubbish’ at it. Fiona took over hosting duties on Question Time in 2019 after long-serving host David Dimbleby stepped down. She first joined the BBC in 1989, as a researcher for Panorama before becoming the first female newsreader on the BBC News at Ten. She shares two children with her husband Nigel Sharrocks.