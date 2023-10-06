Fiona Bruce sparked concerns with Question Time viewers after appearing with a ‘black eye’ and her arm in a sling.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fiona Bruce sparked concern amongst Question Time viewers on Thursday night, as the BBC presenter appeared with a ‘black eye’ and her arm in a sling. Fiona, 59, addressed her startling appearance before the show got started, telling cameras why she didn’t look her usual self.

Question Time took place in Wolverhampton this week, where Fiona was set throw questions to a panel consisting of Richard Holden, Jonathan Ashworth, Emma Dabiri, Richard Walker and Tony Parsons. However, she decided to expand on her injuries before the debate got underway. The BBC newsreader told viewers she had an unfortunate horse-riding accident.

Fiona Bruce sparked concern amongst Question Time viewers on Thursday night, as the BBC presenter appeared with a ‘black eye’ and her arm in a sling

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I thought I’d just mention it,” she said. “It’s the least interesting thing in the programme but in case you’re wondering.” She added: “I broke my hand and I’ve got the remnants of a black eye because I fell off a horse. And that’s all I have to say about that.”

The journalist - who has been riding since 2011 - said she gets ‘great pleasure and enjoyment’ from horse riding. In 2021, she told The Daily Mail: “It takes me to a different place. I can’t think about anything else when I’m doing it. I love being around horses. I love the speed. I love being outdoors.”