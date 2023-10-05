The new BBC docu-series, ‘Solider,’ is created by the same team behind the award-winning series ‘Hospital.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight new military recruits are put through their paces in the new BBC docu-series ‘Solider,’ created by the team behind the award-winning BBC series 'Hospital.' The series offers an intimate and eye-opening exploration of the journey these recruits undergo as they prepare to serve their country.

Set at the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick, North Yorkshire, the series follows these recruits as they leave behind friends and family to embark on a challenging six-month training course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the recruits are individuals from diverse backgrounds, including an ex-aspiring footballer, a former fast-food restaurant worker, a 20-year-old whose mother is a pacifist, and an 18-year-old woman from a military family eager to follow in her father's footsteps. Notably, since 2018, women have been allowed to join frontline infantry roles and must meet the same rigorous standards as men.

The recruits are put through their paces with punishing obstacle courses, weapon handling and firing, rigorous inspections, and the critical skill of close-quarters combat using only a bayonet.

Under the guidance of Lieutenant Wahab, Sergeant McIntosh, and Corporal White, the recruits confront the harsh realities of becoming frontline soldiers, especially with war unfolding in Europe for the first time in a generation.

Some recruits will excel, achieving things they never thought possible, while others will face challenges from the outset.

When does ‘Solider’ air?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first episode airs on Thursday, October 5, at 9 pm on BBC One, with subsequent episodes airing weekly

Are all the episodes available on BBC iPlayer already?