Ripley Parker’s Netflix comedy drama follows a teen girl who embarks on the ultimate bucket list

New Netflix series Everything Now could usurp Sex Education as the most popular college based comedy drama on the platform.

The eight part first season follows Mia Polanco, a college aged teen who has just been released from hospital after a long and difficult battle with anorexia.

Having overcome her illness she is thrust straight back into the alien world of sixth form, but learns that all of her friends are ahead of her and she feels left behind in her life.

In an effort to catch up with her peers, Mia makes a bucket list of normal life experiences that she has so far missed out on and sets about ticking them off one by one. The series was originally titled The F**k It Bucket, but the more PG title Everything Now was landed on instead.

As she tries to do everything from getting drunk to breaking the law, and having her first relationship, Mia realises that some life experiences are simpler than others.

Everything Now on Netflix

Who is in the cast of Everything Now?

Sophie Wilde as Mia Polanco

Lauryn Ajufo as Becca

Vivienne Acheampong as Viv

Niamh McCormack as Alison

Sam Reuben as Alex Polanco

George Greenland as Nick

Kiran Krishnakumar as Jonah

Sani Thabo as Rhodri

Marina McBain as Alex's girlfriend’s friend

Dee Ahluwalia as Paul

Joan Iyiola as Janet

Stephen Fry as Mia Polanco

Aldous Ciokajlo Squire as Cheese Guy

Luca Slade as 6th Former

Scott Burchell as 6th Former

Aurélien Pallot as 6th Former

Is there a trailer for Everything Now?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Everything Now?

Everything Now landed on Netflix on Thursday 5 October. There are eight episodes in the series and they were all released on the site in one go.

Where was Everything Now filmed?

