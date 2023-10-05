Everything Now Netflix: cast with Sophie Wilde, Niamh McCormack, and Lauryn Ajufo, release date, and trailer
Ripley Parker’s Netflix comedy drama follows a teen girl who embarks on the ultimate bucket list
New Netflix series Everything Now could usurp Sex Education as the most popular college based comedy drama on the platform.
The eight part first season follows Mia Polanco, a college aged teen who has just been released from hospital after a long and difficult battle with anorexia.
Having overcome her illness she is thrust straight back into the alien world of sixth form, but learns that all of her friends are ahead of her and she feels left behind in her life.
In an effort to catch up with her peers, Mia makes a bucket list of normal life experiences that she has so far missed out on and sets about ticking them off one by one. The series was originally titled The F**k It Bucket, but the more PG title Everything Now was landed on instead.
As she tries to do everything from getting drunk to breaking the law, and having her first relationship, Mia realises that some life experiences are simpler than others.
Who is in the cast of Everything Now?
- Sophie Wilde as Mia Polanco
- Lauryn Ajufo as Becca
- Vivienne Acheampong as Viv
- Niamh McCormack as Alison
- Sam Reuben as Alex Polanco
- George Greenland as Nick
- Kiran Krishnakumar as Jonah
- Sani Thabo as Rhodri
- Marina McBain as Alex's girlfriend’s friend
- Dee Ahluwalia as Paul
- Joan Iyiola as Janet
- Stephen Fry as Mia Polanco
- Aldous Ciokajlo Squire as Cheese Guy
- Luca Slade as 6th Former
- Scott Burchell as 6th Former
- Aurélien Pallot as 6th Former
Is there a trailer for Everything Now?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
When is the release date of Everything Now?
Everything Now landed on Netflix on Thursday 5 October. There are eight episodes in the series and they were all released on the site in one go.
Where was Everything Now filmed?
The series was filmed completely in the UK last year, with most of production taking place in and around London. It is not known whether the school scenes were shot on a soundstage or at an actual school.