A new documentary series about Take That star Robbie Williams is coming to Netflix this year

The upcoming Netflix series, simply titled Robbie Williams, follows the band member turned soloist’s 30 plus year career in the music industry - his awesome highs and shattering lows.

The series comes from Joe Pearlman, director of Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, and will be a deeply personal behind the scenes look at Robbie’s life in the spotlight.

Using hundreds of hours of never-before-seen personal archival footage, as well as access to the star himself, the documentary will offer the most complete look at Robbie Williams’ career so far.

Through his decades in the industry, Williams has been responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 90s and 2000s, whilst at the same time battling with mental health issues and addiction.

Why did Robbie Williams leave Take That?

Much of the documentary series will focus on Robbie’s life as a solo artist - the star launched a successful solo career in 1996 having left Take That the year before. Among his most iconic solo singles are Feel, Let Me Entertain You, Angels, Rock DJ, Millennium, and Candy.

However, at the time that Robbie left the band, the fanbase was shocked, and his decision provoked a media frenzy. His decision to leave came from his dislike of being told how to behave by the management.

But tensions began to appear within the band itself when Robbie missed more and more rehearsals as a result of his heavy partying and drinking. In July 2015 Robbie quit the band and the following year the four remaining members also called it quits.

In 2005, the band reunited without Robbie and will tour again next year as a trio with Robbie and Jason Orange absent.

Why is Robbie Williams crying in trailer for Netflix documentary?

A teaser trailer for the documentary sees Robbie briefly well up. As he prepares to go on stage the cameraman asks him if he’s okay, to which Robbie shakes his head and says “Nah, I really wish I did something else for a living”, his voice cracking. He then rubs tears from his eyes.

The brief show of emotion hints at the immense pressure that the singer felt and his own, often highly publicised personal struggles. Robbie has ADHD and became addicted to the medication used to treat it, though he has now been sober for a number of years.

Is there a trailer for the Robbie Williams Netflix documentary?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of the Robbie Williams Netflix documentary?

A specific release date for the documentary series has not been confirmed, however, Netflix has announced that it will land on the platform some time in November.