Robbie Williams recently reunited with Take That’s Mark Owen for the first time in over a decade

2023 is shaping up to be a good year for Take That fans and 2024 looks to be even better as the band have announced their full list of dates and venues for their stadium tour next year. Without question, die hard fans of Take That (the original band included Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Jason Orange, Howard Donald and Mark Owen), will always be hopeful that Robbie and Jason will rejoin their former bandmates one day.

However, when it comes to Jason Orange becoming a part of Take That once again, this looks (at present) to be extremely unlikely. Since quitting the band in 2014, he has remained out of the spotlight and reportedly moved to the Cotswolds to live a quieter life.

So, if Jason Orange is unlikely to rejoin Take That, how about Robbie Williams? For the first time in 12 years, Robbie Williams reunited with former band member Mark Owen in August 2023 at Sandringham House in Norfolk. Robbie and Mark embraced on stage and introduced Mark onto the stage as his “oldest friend from the band.”

At present, it does seem unlikely that Robbie Williams will rejoin Take That as he continues to be incredibly busy with his solo career. It has recently been revealed that the 49 year old star will perform his 25th-anniversary show on the Metaverse platform.

Robbie Williams spoke about performing on the Metaverse platform and said: “I’m fascinated by the Web3 space-it's full of creativity and mind-blowing potential. It’s also a big new market for music discovery.”

When and why did Robbie Williams leave Take That?

For some Take That fans it may only seem like yesterday that Robbie Williams left Take That, but it was in 1995 that he announced he would no longer be a part of the band. In a programme for BBC Sounds called ‘Robbie Williams: My Life Thru a Lens,’ the singer explained to DJ Scott Mills why he decided to leave Take That. The solo singer said: “I think that I was in the middle of a nervous breakdown, my first of many.”

Robbie Willaims went on to say that “All the information going into the computer had made the computer overload. Things weren’t great at home, things weren’t great with my job, and then I was new to this phenomena of extreme fame.”

Did Robbie Williams rejoin Take That?

Although Robbie Williams did rejoin the band for their sixth studio album in 2010, he left again in 2011 to concentrate on his solo career.

Is Robbie Williams married and does he have children?

Robbie Williams married actress Ayda Field on 7 August 2010 and the couple wed at their Los Angeles home. When Ayda Field walked down the aisle in a Monique Lhuillier bridal gown, Robbie said: “Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world.”

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Robbie Williams (L) and Ayda Field attend Chopard ART Evening at the Martinez on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Robbie and Ayda had 60 guests at their wedding celebration, but those who were attending thought they were going to a James Bond Casino Royale party as the couple had kept their nuptials a secret. The couple originally thought of marrying in the Bahamas but then realised that August is hurricane season.

Robbie and Ayda are parents to four children, Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau. In 2020, the BBC reported that “Field Williams surprised fans by revealing the birth of Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams on Instagram.” Ayda revealed that Teddy was born via “the same incredible surrogate” as their daughter Coco.

What is Robbie Williams’s net worth?

In 2021, The Sunday Times listed Robbie Williams’s net worth as £195 million and reported in the same year that the superstar (at the time) “holds the world record for the most tickets sold in a day, with 1.6 million tickets together worth £80 million bought for his 2006 world tour within 24 hours of going on sale.”

Where did Robbie Williams grow up?

Robbie Williams was born in Stoke-on-Trent on February 13, 1974. Robbie’s parents are Pete Conway and Janet Williams, and the couple divorced when Robbie was three years old. Robbie Williams was photographed with both his parents for the first time in 45 years in 2019 when they joined him both for his sold out Las Vegas tour.