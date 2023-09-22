Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Without question, Friday 22 September 2023 is a good day to be a Take That fan as the band have just announced that they are embarking on a new stadium tour next year. And if that wasn’t exciting enough, they have also released their new single, ‘Windows.’

The band revealed their own ‘excitement’ on Zoe Ball’s show on BBC Radio 2 and said: “Well, you know, new music is exciting. We’ve been together for 33 years. And it’s like ‘what is next, how do we sound 2023 and that’s the exciting bit.”

Gary Barlow went on to say that “There’s nothing more we love, figuring out who we are now, it feels fresh, exciting. it feels we’re looking upwards and it’s a nice time of life, hopeful. There’s a light in this music and we’re excited for the audience to hear.”

Although Take That now consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, it is of course hard to forget (in particular) original member Robbie Williams. However, there was of course another member of the band, Jason Orange.

Where is Jason Orange now, when did he quit the band and why?

Without question, Take That fans will remember the date of September 24, 2014 as it was when Jason Orange announced he was leaving the band. He said that he had spent the ‘best years of his life’ with his bandmates and that “I want to start by saying how proud I am of what we have achieved together over the years.”

In an interview with The Times, Take That member Mark Owen said: “I think (Jason) felt like he didn’t want to do it any more.” He then went on to say “But I’m not going to speak for him.”

Six days ago, Jason Orange was photographed on his bike around London, dressed in shorts and a shirt, with a cap covering his buzz cut. The Sun reported that “Jason gripped the handlebars of his bottle green bicycle and hugged the curb while enjoying the sunshine in the capital.”

The article goes on to say that since leaving the band, “Jason has never spoken on the subject since and the band have made it clear that there is no chance of him returning.”

Where does Jason Orange live now and is he married?

Jason Orange reportedly moved to the Cotswolds to enjoy a quieter life. It is not known whether Jason is in a relationship at this time.

When are Take That’s 2024 Tour Dates?

Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena

Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 25 April London The O2

Friday 26 April London The O2

Saturday 27 April London The O2

Tuesday 30 April London The O2

Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live

Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live

Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium

Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium