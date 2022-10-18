Radio 2’s Zoe Ball breaks silence on being the highest paid woman at the BBC

Zoe Ball has finally addressed the news revealed in July stating that she is the highest paid woman at the BBC - and admits she doesn’t take it for granted

Zoe Ball, 51, has finally addressed the news that was announced earlier this year, which revealed that the Radio presenter is the highest paid woman at the BBC.

The Radio presenter, who lives in Sussex, began her career predominately in TV, and followed in the footsteps of her father, Johnny Ball, who was a regular fixture on children’s television from the mid-1970s and 1980s.

Ball was best known in the mid-to-late 90s as a morning television presenter with roles, presenting children’s entertainment shows, Fully Booked and Live & Kicking.

Zoe Ball had to pull out of presenting the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Monday 4 April 2022 due to illness

Although known primarily for her TV work, Ball became a household name, when she became the first-ever female presenter, to host her own breakfast show for BBC Radio 1.

After stepping away from Radio, to start a family, Zoe returned as a relief presenter, and covered shows on BBC Radio 2, for Dermot O’Leary, Ken Bruce and Chris Evans.

Zoe Ball took over from Chris Evans, as new host of The Radio 2 Breakfast Show, on 14 January 2019. Both Radio DJs attended the live broadcast of the final of BBC Radio 2’s 500 Words creative writing competition at Windsor Castle on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The mother-of-two, continued her permanent Radio duties, when she took over from Chris Evans, in 2019 - on his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

It was revealed in July that Ball is receiving an annual salary of £980,000, which is a drop from her 2021 earnings of £1.13million.

The former It Takes Two presenter was named the second highest earning star at the BBC, after Match of the Day’s Gary Linekar, who topped the list.

Gary Lineker, BBC Sport TV Pundit, topped the list as the highest earner at the BBC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Although Zoe is one of the top earners at the BBC, she told the Radio Times , that she doesn’t take her position at the broadcaster for granted, especially after the huge shake-up was announced earlier this year.

Popular Radio 2 host Steve Wright was axed from his show at the station after 23 years on the BBC airwaves, as the bosses decided they wanted to try something different.

Whilst Paul O’Grady decided to step down from his Sunday evening time-slot after 14 years, which he shared and swapped with comedian Rob Beckett, every 13 weeks.

Ball spoke about having her salary published, she said: “"I don’t think it’s something I want to whang on about too much at the moment — people are going through a tough old time.”

She continued: It’s never an easy thing to discuss, but it’s part of the job. And I’m very grateful."

Zoe Ball attends the National Television Awards held at the O2 Arena on January 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

She told the new issue of the Radio Times : “I’m not going anywhere yet that I know of. You’re only one sentence away from being cancelled, of course.”

"So I’m there at the moment, fingers crossed. It’s such a great job and I always feel like I will do a job for as long as I’m happy," she added.

Ball also referenced the departure of Steve Wright, and said he’s like a godfather to her, and that his replacement, Scott Mills will definitely have big shoes to fill.

Scott Mills, 49, left BBC Radio 1, last month after 24 years, and is set to launch his new weekly show, replacing the extremely popular ‘Steve Wright in the Afternoon’.

The new Radio 2 DJ said: "In an attempt to scare me even more, the bosses have decided my very first show is on Halloween!”