The singer left the band back in 2014, saying in a statement that he 'no longer wished' to be part of the group

Take That fans were left disappointed after Jason Orange failed to reunite with the band for the King’s coronation concert - former Take That member Robbie Williams had previously announced that he would not be sharing the stage with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

Take That’s gig at the coronation concert marked the first time that Barlow, Donald and Owen had performed together in four years, with the trio teaming up with Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott.

When did Jason Orange leave Take That?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was announced on 24 September 2014 that Orange had left Take That, with a statement from Orange shared on the band's official website.

Orange said: “I want to start by saying how proud I am of what we have achieved together over the years. However, at a band meeting last week I confirmed to Mark, Gary and Howard that I do not wish to commit to recording and promoting a new album. I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I'd like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my band mates, who I feel are like brothers to me. Most especially my gratitude goes to all of the good and kind, beautiful and ever-loyal fans of the band, without whom none of this could have been possible. Thank you.

Singer Jason Orange of Take That performs onstage as part of the band's Ultimate Tour 2006 at Manchester Arena on May 4, 2006 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“At the end of The Progress Tour I began to question whether it might be the right time for me to not continue on with Take That. At the start of this year and with my full knowledge and blessing the guys began writing new material. There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this. I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band.”

Following the news of Orange’s departure, the remaining members of the band said in a statement: “This is a sad day for us. Jason leaving is a huge loss both professionally and even more so personally. We first became aware of Jason’s reservations a couple of years ago but had hoped that by giving him the desired time and space he may begin to feel differently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This has not been the case and we now have to accept and fully respect his decision which we know hasn’t been an easy one. Jason’s energy and belief in what this band could achieve has made it what it is today, and we’ll forever be grateful for his enthusiasm, dedication and inspiration over the years.”

What is he doing now?

According to reports, Orange swapped the limelight for a quiet life in the Cotswolds. Not much else is publicly known about Orange’s life since he stepped away from the spotlight in 2014.

In 2017, Donald said on Loose Women that Orange had stopped answering their calls and emails, instead opting to live a “normal life” in the countryside.

He said: “Jason has gone off the grid. He’s not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that. That’s good for him. That’s where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment.”

Will there be a Take That reunion?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As it stands, chances of a Take That reunion with Orange in tow seem slim - in 2017, Owen told the Sun that Orange “doesn’t want to do it” any more.

He said: “We tried our best to convince him. We’re still in contact. We always try to keep him involved in everything that we do to some extent, so he knows what our plans are. Every now and again we drop into conversation: “Hey, do you fancy coming back next year?”

“The most important thing is that he’s happy. He’s not going, “I wish I could come back” because he knows he could. He’s happy doing what he’s doing.”

Robbie Williams performs on stage during the "Wetten, dass...?" Live Show on November 19, 2022 in Friedrichshafen, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Williams recently sparked talk of a reunion, stating that he would be interested in getting the band back together, and that it would be “perfect” if Orange were to be involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement