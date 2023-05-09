The members of the ‘In Too Deep’ pop-punk group are calling it a day after eight albums

Canadian punk rock band Sum 41 have announced that they will break up following a world tour and the release of their final album. The group, whose hit songs include ‘In Too Deep’ and ‘Fatlip,’ expressed their gratitude to their fans and excitement for the future.

The band said on social media on Monday (8 May) that their eighth album, ‘Heaven and Hell’, would be their final release. They said their love and respect for their fans was "hard to articulate."

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the statement read. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding,” the statement added. “We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell,’ along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Who are Sum 41?

Sum 41 playing live at Sziget Island Festival in Budapest in 2016 (Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sum 41 formed as a NOFX covers band in 1996 in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, and originally consisted of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Deryck Whibley, lead guitarist Dave Baksh, bassist Cone McCaslin, and drummer Steve Jocz.

They gained popularity in the early 2000s with their energetic pop punk sound (a mix of punk rock, alternative rock, and pop influences) and catchy songs. They are known for their high-energy performances, and often incorporate elements of humour and satire into their music and lyrics.

Some of their most well-known songs include ‘Fat Lip,’ ‘In Too Deep,’ ‘Still Waiting,’ and ‘With Me.’ Over the years, the band have released several successful albums, including 2001 debut ‘All Killer No Filler’, 2002 follow-up ‘Does This Look Infected?’ and ‘Chuck’ in 2004.

They have also faced some lineup changes, with Dave Baksh leaving the band in 2006 and returning in 2013 before leaving again in 2019.

Sum 41 has maintained a dedicated fan base and continued to release new music, despite various challenges, including Whibley’s public struggles with alcohol addiction, which in 2014 reached a critical point when he was hospitalised due to liver and kidney failure.

Whibley made a commitment to recovery and embarked on a journey towards sobriety, sharing his experiences with fans and raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol abuse. His recovery involved significant lifestyle changes, including giving up alcohol and adopting healthier habits to aid his physical and mental well-being.

Sum 41 have toured extensively and have a reputation for their energetic live shows, and their music has left a lasting impact on the pop punk and alternative rock genres, making them an influential band in the early 2000s music scene.

A fresh-faced Sum 41 performing for MTV in 2001 (Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Are they playing in the UK?

Sum 41 have said that they will only be disbanding after the release of eighth album ‘Heaven and Hell’ and a celebratory world tour. They will be honouring all remaining tour dates, including a 24 date US with The Offspring, a number of European festivals this summer, including Slam Dunk Italy.

At the time of writing, dates for their final world tour have not yet been announced, and so it’s hard to say exactly whether Sum 41 will make one last stop upon these shores in the future.

However, it is most likely that the tour will include at least one date in the UK. The band remain popular with British audiences after achieving significant success in the UK music scene in the early 2000s, consistently touring the country and performing at major festivals and their own headline shows.

We’ll update this article as and when more information is released - including on how you can get tickets for yourself - so be sure to check back regularly!

When is Heaven and Hell released?

At the time of writing, a release date for Sum 41’s eighth studio album - Heaven and Hell - has not been confirmed. What has been confirmed by the band, is that the record will be a double album, and will come with two discs of musical content.

One disc will be full of the band’s trademark pop-punk - all high-energy, catchy songs and relatable lyrics - while the other will see Sum 41 take a heavier, more metal-influenced direction.

Describing the two sides of the album - ‘Heaven’ and ‘Hell’ respectively - Whibley told Rolling Stone: “It all made sense to me why pop-punk is coming back: it’s feel-good music. There’s something that’s happy about it. Something young and innocent and free.”

