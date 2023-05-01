American rock band Aerosmith with embark on their 40-stop Peace Out tour in September to mark 50 years of performing together

Aerosmith have announced a 2023 farewell tour marking more than five decades together

The US rock band first formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1970, and consists of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford. They are known for hits including Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.

On Monday (1 May) they released a star-studded video featuring celebrity friends, including Eminem, Dolly Parton, Sir Ringo Starr, and Slash reacting to the “earth-shattering news” that the band is breaking up.

However, the final curtain hasn’t fallen just yet, as the band announced a mammoth 40-stop North American tour which kicks off in just four months. The tour is expected to feature their catalogue of rock classics.

Drummer Kramer will not take part in the upcoming tour as he continues to focus his attention on his family and health, with John Douglas continuing to take his place.

Perry, Aerosmith co-founder and lead guitarist, told the Associated Press: “I think it’s about time. It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here. You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this.

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform onstage

“It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.”

The band will return to their hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve 2023, with stops also scheduled for Los Angeles, Dallas, New York City and many more.

When is the Aerosmith farewell tour?

The tour will kick off on 2 September 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will continue with 40 stops in North America planned - the final announced tour date is on 26 January 2024 at Montreal, Canada.

So far, no European tour dates have been announced. For a full list of confirmed dates, check the Aerosmith website.

The Black Crows

Who are supporting Aerosmith on their farewell tour?

The Black Crows will support Aerosmith on their farewell tour - the rock band formed in Atlanta, Georgia, and have released eight studio albums. Current band members are brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson, and bassist Sven Pipien.

They are known for hits including Remedy, Hard to Handle, Evergreen, and Jealous Again.The Black Crows have previously toured with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, English rock band The Who, and Britpop band Oasis.

How can you buy tickets for the Aerosmith farewell tour?

There are two ticket types available to each date, regular and VIP. Tickets for the first four dates go on sale at 3pm BST on Monday 5 May. Tickets for the remaining dates will go on sale at either 3pm BST, 4pm, 5pm or 6pm BST on 5 May, although some dates have not yet confirmed what time ticket sales will begin. The sale will end one week later, but tickets may sell out fast.

You can buy tickets by clicking on the date you want to book for on the Aerosmith website when the sale begins and continue through to purchase. Ticketmaster recommends that buyers arrive at the website 10 minutes early, sign in to your account in advance, and check that your payment information is current.

