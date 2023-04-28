Rumours of a One Direction reunion have started circulating online after former member Harry Styles appeared on James Corden's last Late Late Show

In April the programme was forced to debunk media reports suggesting the finale would feature a full reunion of the former X Factor stars, with its official twitter account posting “FALSE ALARM” in red letters.

However, the episode did feature a nod to the group during its regular Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts game, which saw Styles and US actor and comedian Will Ferrell answering questions or eating disgusting food.

The singer was asked, “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?” prompting wild screams from the studio audience.

Harry Styles attends Spotify Celebrates The Launch of Harry Styles' New Album With Private Listening Session For Fans on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify)

After a long pause, Styles answered: “I would never say never to that. I think if there was a time where we all felt that that was what we wanted to do then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Corden leaned in and high-fived the singer to loud cheers.

Styles later told Corden he was “very proud of everything you’ve done” and that he had been an “inspiration” to him.

The chart-topping singer has made numerous appearances on The Late Late Show, appearing on the Carpool Karaoke segment and completing a week-long residency on the programme in 2017.

With Styles seemingly down for a reunion in the future, this is what the other members of the band have said.

Niall Horan

Niall Horan performs during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2019 - Show on December 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In 2021 whilst appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show, Horan said: “If everyone wanted to do it, I’d be down for it. [Chances are] probably slim right now, currently. We need to all get in the same room and have a chat. I don’t know when that would be.”

He added: “Unless everyone was completely in, I wouldn’t want to do it. I wouldn’t want to force someone into doing it.”

Speaking to RTE in February 2020, Horan also said: “We’d be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven’t really spoken about the whens, but we know we will. We have all said individually that we will and I think it would be stupid if we didn’t.”

Liam Payne

Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

On Sunday Brunch in December 2019, Payne said that the band would get back together “for sure”.

He said: “I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will for sure.

In April 2023, a source reportedly told OK that Payne was “desperate” for a One Direction reunion.

They said: “Liam is desperate to get back on the road with the boys. His solo career hasn’t remained as successful as he hoped it would and work has become stagnant for him. In contrast, he can see how well Harry [Styles] is doing and he’d love that level of stardom himself.”

Louis Tomlinson

English singer and songwriter Louis Tomlinson performs during his World Tour 2022, in Bogota on June 3, 2022. (Photo by JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images)

In an interview with The Times in February 2023, Tomlinson said: “Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now. But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that.”

Back in 2020, Tomlinson also told The Telegraph: “Look, I f**king love One Direction. I’m sure we’re going to come back together one day, and I’ll be doing a couple of One Direction songs in my gig. I always do that, so that’s not alluding to any reunion or anything. But, I mean, look, I’m sure one day we’ll get back together because, you know, we were f**king great.”

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

In terms of a One Direction reunion, Malik hasn’t commented much on the possibility - he left the band in March 2015 before they went on hiatus the following year, and had some negative things to say about his time with the group, including saying that he never wanted to be in the band, describing the music as “generic as f**k” and that he “didn’t make any friends from the band”.

