Harry Styles said he would “never say never” to a One Direction reunion as he appeared on the final episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show. The boy band were regular guests on the programme until going on indefinite hiatus in 2015, with Styles continuing to appear on the show whilst forging a successful solo career.
In April the programme was forced to debunk media reports suggesting the finale would feature a full reunion of the former X Factor stars, with its official twitter account posting “FALSE ALARM” in red letters.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, the episode did feature a nod to the group during its regular Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts game, which saw Styles and US actor and comedian Will Ferrell answering questions or eating disgusting food.
The singer was asked, “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?” prompting wild screams from the studio audience.
After a long pause, Styles answered: “I would never say never to that. I think if there was a time where we all felt that that was what we wanted to do then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”
Corden leaned in and high-fived the singer to loud cheers.
Styles later told Corden he was “very proud of everything you’ve done” and that he had been an “inspiration” to him.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The chart-topping singer has made numerous appearances on The Late Late Show, appearing on the Carpool Karaoke segment and completing a week-long residency on the programme in 2017.
With Styles seemingly down for a reunion in the future, this is what the other members of the band have said.
Niall Horan
In 2021 whilst appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show, Horan said: “If everyone wanted to do it, I’d be down for it. [Chances are] probably slim right now, currently. We need to all get in the same room and have a chat. I don’t know when that would be.”
He added: “Unless everyone was completely in, I wouldn’t want to do it. I wouldn’t want to force someone into doing it.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking to RTE in February 2020, Horan also said: “We’d be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven’t really spoken about the whens, but we know we will. We have all said individually that we will and I think it would be stupid if we didn’t.”
Liam Payne
On Sunday Brunch in December 2019, Payne said that the band would get back together “for sure”.
He said: “I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will for sure.
In April 2023, a source reportedly told OK that Payne was “desperate” for a One Direction reunion.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They said: “Liam is desperate to get back on the road with the boys. His solo career hasn’t remained as successful as he hoped it would and work has become stagnant for him. In contrast, he can see how well Harry [Styles] is doing and he’d love that level of stardom himself.”
Louis Tomlinson
In an interview with The Times in February 2023, Tomlinson said: “Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now. But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that.”
Back in 2020, Tomlinson also told The Telegraph: “Look, I f**king love One Direction. I’m sure we’re going to come back together one day, and I’ll be doing a couple of One Direction songs in my gig. I always do that, so that’s not alluding to any reunion or anything. But, I mean, look, I’m sure one day we’ll get back together because, you know, we were f**king great.”
Zayn Malik
In terms of a One Direction reunion, Malik hasn’t commented much on the possibility - he left the band in March 2015 before they went on hiatus the following year, and had some negative things to say about his time with the group, including saying that he never wanted to be in the band, describing the music as “generic as f**k” and that he “didn’t make any friends from the band”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last year however he shared a couple clips on Instagram of himself singing One Direction songs - first in June when he sang You and I and again in August with a short video of his current self singing Night Changes, which got fans excited.