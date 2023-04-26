Corden has hosted The Late Late Show since 2015, when he took over from previous host Craig Ferguson

This week sees James Corden’s final episode as host of US late night talk show The Late Late Show on CBS. The British presenter and comedian is due to host his final episode on Thursday (27 April), after more than eight years at the reins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corden has hosted the fourth and final iteration of The Late Late Show - which has aired on CBS in the United States since 1995 - since 2015, when he took over from previous host, Craig Ferguson. Reflecting on his time on the show, Corden said: “I’m excited and scared in equal measure. I don’t know, it’s been a crazy eight years.”

“In one sense it feels like it’s gone like that and in the other I can’t really remember what life was like before being here.”

Airing every weekday night, the show is billed as “the ultimate late night after party”, and features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games, and sketches. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What can we expect from Corden’s final episode?

James Corden in 2016 (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Throughout its existence, The Late Late Show has featured interviews with celebrities, musical performances, comedy sketches, and various other segments. It has gained a reputation for its humorous and irreverent style, becoming a popular source of late-night entertainment for viewers around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carpool Karaoke has been one of Corden’s most popular segments with viewers. It sees the comedian “drive to work” with the help of various musical stars, while singing songs from their back catalogue. It has featured titans of the music industry including Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and One Direction.

The final edition of the segment will see Corden and long-time friend Adele reunite. The singer’s first appearance in the segment, filmed in London in 2016, became the most viral Carpool Karaoke clip of the show with 67.5 million views on YouTube – though it has now surpassed 260 million.

Adele produced multiple viral moments, including downing an entire cup of tea and showing off her rap skills.

A video released ahead of Thursday’s show saw Adele arrive at Corden’s house and use cymbals to wake him up and declaring, in a twist, that she would be the one driving him to work – despite admitting her poor driving skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip also showed the pair getting emotional while singing a rendition of Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ – with the singer explaining that the lyrics to the song had partly been inspired by a conversation they had once had.

She said: “We were on vacation together with the kids, and we were on our way home. And my mood had changed and it was like the first year where I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for being an adult.

James Corden and Adele share one more car ride together in the host's final Carpool Karaoke in the week leading up to his final show (Credit: CBS)

“The year before I left Simon (Konecki) and stuff like that, and you and (Corden’s wife) Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me… you used to do it with humour too.”

She revealed Corden had confided in her that he had not felt “strong” and they had had a six-hour conversation about the pressures of their personal and professional lives. Corden said he had been “floored” after first hearing the song, which had been “everything I had been feeling that day”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Playing the track, Adele told him “every time I listen to this I think of you”, as Corden sat becoming visibly emotional.

What will James Corden do next?

Corden, who took over from Craig Ferguson in 2015, announced his departure from The Late Late Show almost exactly a year ago. Following his exit from the show, the comedian has said he plans to return to the UK to spend more time with his family.

How can I watch the final episode in the UK?

Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show will take place on Thursday 27 April, with former One Direction star Harry Styles and Will Ferrell confirmed to be taking part. It will air on US network CBS.

Currently, viewers in the UK are able to watch The Late Late Show with James Corden through Paramount Plus, Sky Go and Now TV.

Who will replace James Corden?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately for fans of The Late Late Show, CBS is not planning to replace James Corden with a new presenter, and instead is dropping the show entirely.

It will be replaced by a rebooted version of @midnight, a comedy game show that originally aired on Comedy Central in the United States from 2013 to 2017.

The show was hosted by comedian Chris Hardwick, and featured three comedians who competed against each other in comedic challenges and games related to social media and internet culture. The show was known for its rapid-fire pace and its humorous take on the latest trends and topics on the internet.