Keith McNally, Balthazar owner, described the talk show host as ‘the most abusive customer’ that his staff has ever dealt with

James Corden , the soon to be former host of The Late Late Show , was branded a “tiny cretin of a man” by Keith McNally, owner of Balthazar, on Instagram over his alleged treatment of the New York City restaurant staff. McNally went on to call Corden the “most abusive customer” that Balthazar staff had ever dealt with since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

In the post shared to his 78,000 followers on Instagram, McNally called out Corden over two alleged instances of mistreating his staff.

Was James Corden banned from Balthazar?

On social media, Balthazar owner Keith McNally wrote that he had “86’d Corden”, meaning that he had banned him from the restaurant.

On Instagram, McNally posted a picture of Corden’s face, along with a caption which described the star as a “hugely gifted comedian” but also “a tiny Cretin of a man”.

In full, McNally wrote: “James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.

Here are two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff.

“MANAGER’S REPORT # 1:

“’In June, James Corden was here on table 61. (Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.) After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said:

“Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that."

“MANAGER’S REPORT # 2:

“’James Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on October 9th for brunch. He asked for a table outside. Brunch Maitre D’ Allie Wolters took the party to table 301. Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G.

“The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: "You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!" M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table.

“He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.’ M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift.’”

Has he responded to Keith McNally?

While Corden himself has not publicly responded to McNally’s post, McNally himself published an update on the situation on his Instagram account. He claimed that Corden had allegedly gotten in touch with him directly to apologise for his behaviour.

Sharing another picture of Corden’s face, McNally wrote: “James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.