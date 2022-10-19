Restaurant owner Keith McNally says Corden has since apologised, but the budget airline is taking zero chances

After apparently receiving an apology from James Corden, the manager of a New York restaurant that barred the actor and comedian from entering has claimed, "all is forgiven."

Keith McNally, the owner of Balthazar in Manhattan, temporarily barred Corden from the restaurant on Monday (17 October), after alleging that he had been “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.

But lingering animosity towards the star remains, and in the wake of his New York restaurant ban, a number of other establishments have barred the Brit-turned-late-night-US-chat-show- host from using their services - including Ryanair...

Why have Ryanair banned James Corden?

Now, it’s unlikely that James Corden - who has an estimated net worth of $70 million (£62 million) - would ever use the Irish budget airline.

But nevertheless, seeking an opportunity for publicity, the low-cost carrier has announced that it too will be banning the star from taking a seat onboard one of its aircraft.

Despite Corden’s apology to McNally, Ryanair’s official Twitter account declared: “James Corden BANNED from Ryanair”.

It’s likely that this is all just a bit of fun on the part of Ryanair’s social media team, and whether an official ban has been recorded by the airline and will be upheld remains to be seen.

Maybe Smithy - played by Corden in hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which he wrote alongside Ruth Jones - would jump on a £16.99 flight to Alicante. But we can’t imagine the real Corden doing the same...

Why was Corden banned from Balthazar?

Owner Keith McNally called out Corden in an Instagram post to his 78,000 followers for allegedly mistreating his employees on two separate occasions . He went on to describe Corden as the "most abusive customer" the restaurant had ever dealt with in its 25 year history.

Posting a picture of Corden’s face to the social media platform, McNally described the star as a “hugely gifted comedian”, but also “a tiny Cretin of a man”.

McNally went on to detail occasions on which Corden had visited the establishment and been rude to his staff, including one in which he allegedly angrily offered to “go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself.”

In another incident, Corden allegedly demanded a free round of drinks after finding a hair in his food, saying: “This way I [don’t] write any nasty reviews in Yelp or anything like that."

Corden himself has not publicly responded to McNally’s post, but McNally himself has since claimed that Corden has been in touch with him directly to apologise for his behaviour.

Sharing another picture of Corden’s face, McNally wrote: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.

“No, of course not. But... anyone magnanimous enough to apologise to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven. Xx”