Who was the mysterious figure seen at the ceremony? We have the answers

Most were deftly explained by the BBC commentary team, but one mysterious sighting that appears to have gone unexplained was that of what appeared to be the Grim Reaper waltzing through Westminster Abbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In many cultures and folklore, the Grim Reaper is a personification of death often depicted as a skeletal figure cloaked in a long, dark robe, and carrying a scythe. The Reaper is believed to be responsible for collecting the souls of the deceased and guiding them to the afterlife.

So was a Grim Reaper really present at the coronation of King Charles III, perhaps waiting in the wings to make sure his reign as monarch is a lot shorter than that of his mother’s? Here is everything you need to know.

Who was the ‘Grim Reaper’?

When Newsweek contacted Westminster Abbey, they revealed that the person was a verger, a member of the abbey community who helps with religious services but is not a member of the clergy.

The role of a verger varies depending on the specific traditions and practices of the institution they serve, but in the case of Westminster Abbey, their duties and responsibilities are significant, and they play a crucial role in the smooth functioning of religious ceremonies and the overall management of the abbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vergers assist in organising and coordinating ceremonies and services, ensuring that everything is in place, including seating arrangements, liturgical items and ceremonial objects.

Dean’s Verger Martin Castledine lays a wreath of plants from Charles Darwin’s garden on his grave on the 200th anniversary of his birth at Westminster Abbey in 2009 (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

During processions, vergers lead the way, often carrying a staff or a verge—a symbolic symbol of their office. They guide the clergy, choir and other participants in processions and ensure the orderly movement during liturgical rituals.

Vergers also maintain order and security within the abbey, monitoring the behaviour of visitors, guiding them and answering any questions they may have. Additionally, they ensure that the religious spaces are respected and protected.

The exact number of vergers present at Westminster Abbey during ceremonies and services varies depending on the specific event and its scale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outside of ceremonies and services, they can also serve as guides for visitors, providing information about the abbey’s history, architecture and notable features. They may conduct tours and assist in educational programs, enhancing the visitor experience.

Finally, they are also responsible for the general upkeep and maintenance of the abbey. They oversee the cleanliness, lighting and proper functioning of the areas under their care, ensuring a good environment for worship and events.

What is a verger’s uniform like?

The uniform of vergers at Westminster Abbey is a distinctive and traditional attire. They typically wear a black or dark-colored robe, often reaching ankle-length, which is known as a cassock. The cassock is a long, loose-fitting garment with wide sleeves.

The ‘Grim Reaper’, as seen during the King’s coronation ceremony (Photo: BBC)

On top of the cassock, vergers wear a surplice, which is a white, knee-length, sleeveless tunic. The surplice is worn over the cassock and adds a contrasting element to the overall appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement