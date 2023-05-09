The Met is facing backlash after it made several arrests on the day of King Charles III’s coronation.

Concerns have been raised after women’s safety volunteers were arrested for carrying rape alarms on the day of the coronation.

The Met Police said three people were stopped and arrested in Soho, London at around 2am on Saturday (6 May), on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance. Officers seized a number of rape alarms from the volunteers, which the Met believed were going to be used to “disrupt the procession” being held for King Charles III - possibly scaring the horses and causing “significant risk to the safety of the public and the riders”.

But Westminster City Council, who the volunteers work for, said the three people who were arrested - a 37-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, and a 47-year-old man - were part of their ‘Night Stars’ team. This, according to the council’s website, is a group of volunteers who are out on the streets late at night to “assist vulnerable people”, “promote women’s safety”, and “reduce violence against women and girls”.

Responding to the news of the rape alarm arrests, Councillor Aicha Less, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Protection at Westminster City Council, said: “We are deeply concerned by reports of our Night Stars volunteers being arrested.

“This service has been a familiar and welcome sight in the West End for a long time and the volunteers have extensive training so they can assist the most vulnerable on the streets late at night. We are working with the Metropolitan Police to establish exactly what happened, and in the meantime, we are in touch with our volunteers to ensure they are receiving the support they need.”

Meanwhile, in a statement explaining its actions, the force said: “We received intelligence that indicated groups and individuals seeking to disrupt today’s coronation proceedings were planning to use rape alarms to disrupt the procession.”

It explained that the three people arrested were taken to a south London police station to be questioned, with the 47-year-old man further arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. All three volunteers have since been released on bail “pending further enquiries”.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan added: “The intelligence we received led us to be extremely worried about the potential risk to public safety. We are aware of and understand there is public concern over these arrests. However, the matter is still under investigation.” No detail has been given on what “intelligence” the force received.

Caroline Russell, chair of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee and leader of the City Hall Greens, said she would be questioning the Met over the “worrying” arrests of night-time safety volunteers.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It seems absolutely extraordinary that those people who were volunteering - out there handing out flip flops to people who could no longer walk in their high heels because they’d had a bit too much to drink, and handing out rape alarms - got caught up in the Met’s safety net. How? It just feels very odd.”

Elsewhere, several Labour MPs have been critical of the Met’s arrests of anti-monarchy protesters. Sir Chris Bryant, senior backbencher, wrote on Twitter: “Freedom of speech is the silver thread that runs through a parliamentary constitutional monarchy.”

Zarah Sultana also used social media to comment, arguing that “whatever you think of the monarchy, the right to peaceful protest is fundamental to democracy”, while Jess Philips said: “Our nation and our King is not so fragile as to not be able to take harmless protest of a different view.”

Westminster City Council’s ‘Night Stars’ aim to promote women’s safety and provide assistance to vulnerable people on the streets at night. Credit: @NightStars_NST on Twitter

‘Night Stars’ are part of Westminster City Council’s night safety campaign, with its website saying that the volunteers are “focused on working with the West End’s evening and night-time economy businesses to promote women’s safety and reduce violence against women and girls.”

It explains: “While out at night, anyone can find themselves in a vulnerable situation, needing a helping hand. Night Stars are a team of volunteers there to help you. Whether you need water, directions, slippers, or someone to talk to, our team of volunteers will be there for you in your time of need to ensure you get home safely.”