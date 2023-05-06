For the curious.
Coronation: police 'understand public concern' after 52 arrests made during coronation day

Police made 52 arrests on the day of the coronation

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Police have said they “understand public concern” after officers made 52 arrests throughout the King’s coronation day – including alleged affray, public nuisance and breach-of-the-peace offences.

The Metropolitan Police came under heavy criticism on Saturday (6 May) after what campaign groups described as “incredibly alarming” detentions during republican protests. Protesters from the anti-monarchy group, including its chief executive Graham Smith, were apprehended during the day – as well as demonstrators from Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising.

The Met said it received information that protesters were “determined to disrupt” the coronation – including defacing public monuments with paint, breaching barriers and disrupting official movements. But campaigners said the protests were “peaceful”, describing the arrests as “a dangerous precedent for us as a democratic nation”.

The force confirmed reports from Just Stop Oil that 13 demonstrators were detained on the Mall and six public nuisance arrests on St Martin’s Lane following protests from Republic.

Police “broke their promise”

Anti monarchy protest material being confiscated in central London. Picture: Labour for a Republic/PA Wire Anti monarchy protest material being confiscated in central London. Picture: Labour for a Republic/PA Wire
Campaigner Peter Tatchell tweeted: “Police broke their promise that our anti-monarchy protest could go ahead. They arrested Republic’s key organisers, confiscated Republic’s official placards, photographed us like we were criminals & erected barriers in front of our protest so the king would not see us.”

Republic’s official account wrote: “This morning, @GrahamSmith_ and 5 members of our team were arrested. Hundreds of placards were seized. Is this democracy?”

Just Stop Oil added: “No supporters of Just Stop Oil arrested in the crowd had glue, paint or any plans to disrupt the Coronation. New policing laws mean we’re now living in a dystopian nightmare – this disgraceful overreach is what you’d expect in Pyongyang, North Korea, not Westminster.”

What have the Met said?

Commander Karen Findlay, who led the policing operation, said: “We absolutely understand public concern following the arrests we made this morning. Protest is lawful and it can be disruptive.

“We also have a duty to intervene when protest becomes criminal and may cause serious disruption.”

Commander Findlay added: “This depends on the context. The coronation is a once in a generation event and that is a key consideration in our assessment. A protest involving large numbers has gone ahead today with police knowledge and no intervention.”

