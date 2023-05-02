For the curious.
Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago
Police have arrested a man for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace. (Credit: Getty Images)Police have arrested a man for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace. (Credit: Getty Images)
A man has been arrested after he was seen throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the ground of Buckingham Palace, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The man was arrested at around 7pm on Tuesday 2 May, four days before the coronation of King Charles on 6 May. He has been detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also found in possession of a suspicious bag. A controlled explosion was carried out by specialists following an assessment of the package.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public. Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”

This breaking story will continue to be updated with more information.

