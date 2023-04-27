For the first time in more than 85 years, a UK king will be coronated - and you can watch the full event for free

Major UK TV channels are rolling out the red carpet for King Charles III’s coronation, with days of broadcasting lined up, special documentaries, and - that rarest of things - a suspension of adverts.

The last coronation of a British monarch was that of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which took place on 2 June 1953 - more than 20 million people watched the event on television, at a time when fewer than 3 million are believed to have owned a TV set.

Now, almost everyone in the country owns a television (for those who don’t, the coronation will be shown on 30 big outdoor screens around the country) and millions of people across the UK, plus tens of millions more worldwide, are expected to tune into the coverage on Saturday 6 May.

Whilst Channel 4 and Channel 5 will put on an alternative schedule that doesn’t feature the once in a lifetime event, BBC, ITV, and Sky will devote most of Saturday to covering the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May

BBC One coronation schedule

7.30am-10.15am: The Coronation of HM the King - The Preparation (also on BBC Two)

This segment will cover the leadup to the event, as VIP guests, including members of the Royal Family, US First Lady Jill Biden, Rishi Sunak and all surviving former Prime Ministers, arrive at Westminster Abbey.

10.15am-1pm: The Coronation of HM the King - The Coronation (also on BBC Two)

The main part of the coronation will see the King and Queen Consort’s procession leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey. They will enter the Abbey at 11am and the service will begin. King Charles will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at 12pm, and the King and Queen Consort will return to Buckingham Palace at 1pm.

1pm-3pm: The Coronation of HM the King - The Celebration (also on BBC Two)

At around 2.15pm the King and Queen Consort will be joined by other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. They will most likely wave at the little people down below and watch the Armed Forces coronation flypast at 2.30pm.

5.15pm-6.15pm: Charles R: The Making of a Monarch

This special documentary explores Charles’ life as the heir to the throne and is told mostly in his own words through archival material.

7pm-8.30pm: The Coronation of HM the King: A Day to Remember

Kirsty Young, who presented coverage of the Platinum Jubilee and state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last year, reflects on the highlights of the coronation ceremony.

Prince Charles stands next to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the Buckingham Palace balcony following her coronation in 1953

ITV coronation schedule

6am-8.30am: Good Morning Britain

A special broadcast of Good Morning Britain will see regular presenters Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard host live from Westminster Abbey as the day’s proceedings get underway. Ranvir Singh will speak to guests outside the Abbey.

8.30am-3pm: King Charles III: The Coronation

ITV newsreaders Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham present live coverage of the coronation from a studio outside Buckingham Palace. Mary Nightingale will be posted outside Westminster Abbey, whilst News and is Europe Editor James Mates will explain the meaning of the rituals involved in the ceremony as it unfolds.

Nina Hossain to the crowds lining up along The Mall to watch the procession, whilst Charlene White will be at RAF Waddington with the Red Arrows ahead of their celebratory flypast.

A live audio description of the coronation ceremony will be available throughout the coverage on ITV, and ITV3 will include live sign language translation of the ceremony.

ITV will not broadcast any adverts during this broadcast. ITVX will also feature a collection of documentaries about King Charles III.

Sky coronation schedule

7am-3pm: Coronation broadcast (Sky News channel 501 and Sky Showcase channel 106)

Kay Burley, who joined Sky News in 1988, will cover the coronation live from Westminster Abbey ahead of the ceremony. Anna Botting will go live from outside Buckingham Palace at 9am and follow the procession.

5pm-8pm: Post-coronation broadcast

Journalist Mark Austin will reflect on the day’s events and the significance of the coronation.

8pm-9pm: Celebration

Gillian Joseph looks at how people across the UK celebrated the event, including street parties up and down the country.

9pm-10pm: Highlights

A special hour of coronation highlights will air.