Why are world leaders getting a bus to the Queen’s funeral?

The funeral of Queen Eilzabeth II will take place on Monday

Concerns have been raised after it was revealed that world leaders would travel by bus to the funeral of the Queen.

Elizabeth II will be laid to rest after a service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September).

The late monarch will then be taken to Windsor for a private ceremony and to be buried.

World leaders, Royal families and politicians from around the globe will be attending the state funeral in London.

Here is what you need to know:

Why are world leaders travelling to funeral by bus?

World Leaders who are attending the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday have been ordered to travel together by bus.

The Telegraph reports: “Global leaders are being ordered to give up their diplomatic cars and, instead, share transport with their fellow Presidents and Prime Ministers as part of plans organised Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to enable safe travel to the funeral.”

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern refuted concerns about the plans.

She said: “I don’t think the bus warrants too much fuss.

“I’m kind of interested there’s so much fuss about the bus, I don’t think the bus warrants too much fuss. When we came here for CHOGM [Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting] we used buses for transport... it just makes good sense. We’re a very practical people.”

Will President Biden get to use his own car?

The President of the United States will not have to travel with the rest of the world leaders to the funeral.

He will be able to use his own car - dubbed The Beast - to travel to the service at Westminster Abbey.

When and where is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September).

The service will begin at 11am after a procession arrives at the church.

Who will attend the funeral?

A number of key figures are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral, including President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Mr Biden confirmed that he will be attending the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II after she died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on 8 September. He will be attending with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

When asked by reporters in Ohio on Friday (9 September) if he intended on attending the funeral, he said: “Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet but I will be going.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also be attending the funeral and will be meeting with the King, Prince of Wales and Prime Minister beforehand.

Ms Ardern’s Canadian and Australian counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, have also confirmed their attendance.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his attendance at the funeral after offering his country’s condolences in a call to the King.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi is not expected to come to the UK, with President Droupadi Murmu being dispatched instead.

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro are among those attending, along with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia are among the European royals who will attend, with members of royal families from Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands also reportedly travelling to London for the funeral.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan is also set to travel to London for what will be his first overseas trip since ascending the throne in 2019.

According to local media, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend in place of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.