Plans for the King’s coronation next month have been confirmed.

Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be coronated at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May. It will be followed by a concert featuring major pop stars.

Residents across the country will be invited to organise and take part in street parties during the weekend. An extra bank holiday has also been announced for Monday, 8 May.

The country will get to enjoy the additional day off and are being encouraged to take part in the Big Help Out. People are being urged to volunteer with good causes on the day.

London will play a central role in the celebrations for the King’s coronation. But how will transport be impacted over the weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be road closures in London?

Restrictions will be in place for parts of central London in the run up to and on the day of the coronation in May. Westminster City Council have announced road closures for the weekend.

The first set of road closures will be in place between 2 May and 3 May to aid with the preparations for the event at Westminster Abbey. A map has been released by the council and the areas affected include Waterloo, Whitehall, St James’s Park and Westminster.

The restrictions will be in place from 4pm on 2 May and 9am on 3 May.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort, who will be honoured in a special Scottish service later this year following the coronation in May. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

For the the coronation itself, road closures will be in place on Friday, 5 May and Saturday, 6 May. The restrictions will come into force at 7pm on the Friday.

The Cycleway 3 and other cycle routes will be closed during this time, please follow guidance on signage located nearby. In addition to vehicle restrictions, pedestrian restrictions and diversions will also come into effect in some areas, but access to places of work and residences will be maintained throughout.

TfL announce public transport update

On its website, Transport for London said: “To support the celebrations all our transport networks will be running with no planned closures on Saturday 6 May. Night Tube and Night Overground services will be running on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 May.

“There will be some changes to bus service routes and times, especially in central London, as there will be road closures for the event. You will be able to get to where you need to go.”

Advice for visitors

TfL has issued the following advice for visitors:

The main Network Rail stations in London are: Blackfriars, Cannon Street, Charing Cross, Euston, King’s Cross, Liverpool Street, London Bridge, Marylebone, Paddington, London St Pancras, Victoria and Waterloo

Plan rail journeys to London using the National Rail Enquiries website

Tube and rail are a good way of getting around the capital

Walking is often the best way to get around central London. You can reach many popular locations, especially in central London and the Royal Parks, on foot or by bike