The Easter bank holiday weekend could cause delays to letter and package deliveries

Easter is almost here, and many people are looking forward to an extended break over the four-day weekend.

Many workers are given Good Friday and Easter Monday off work, including Royal Mail and Post Office workers.

But, what does this mean for deliveries of letters and packages? Here’s what you need to know.

Do Royal Mail deliver on bank holidays?

Royal Mail delivers and collects mail on most days of the year, including Saturdays. However, workers do not usually deliver or collect on bank and public holidays, but there are some exceptions.

Will Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Whether or not you can expect any letters or packages to be delivered to your home on Good Friday, 7 April, or Easter Monday, 10 April, depends on where you live.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there will be no collections or deliveries on these days. In Scotland, however, there will be normal collections and deliveries on Good Friday, but none on Easter Monday.

Normal posting and deliveries will be carried out on Easter Saturday, 8 April, but there may be a slight delay in service as postal workers deal with demand. You can find out more about post deliveries in your area on public holidays by visiting the official Royal Mail website .

Will post offices be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Like many shops, most post offices will be closed on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday. Some may be open, including those operating from inside other stores, however they are likely to have reduced opening times.