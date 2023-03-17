Royal fans will be able to watch the coronation of King Charles III on big screens across the UK.
The historic event will be publicly screened at more than 30 sites in towns and cities around the country, including London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Belfast, among many others.
The screens will be erected ahead of King Charles being crowned on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey during a ceremony televised around the world.
More than £1 million has been made available by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for the screens. Confirmed sites include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall, Piece Hall in Halifax, Jubilee Square in Brighton and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.
“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”
Councils will be able to choose between using the funding towards one larger big screen site or several smaller screening sites, with Sunderland one of the areas set to choose the latter.
Where will the big screens be located?
Listed is every confirmed UK location hosting big screens for the King’s coronation so far:
North West
- Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester
- Parliament Square, Oldham
North East
- Sunderland (multiple locations across the city TBC)
- Newcastle Upon Tyne (Location TBC)
- Northumberland (Location TBC)
- Darlington Market Square, Darlington
Yorkshire and Humber
- City Hall, Hull
- Trinity Market, Hull
- City Park, Bradford
- Piece Hall, Halifax
- St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield
- Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury
- Millenium Square, Leeds
- Pontefract Castle, Wakefield
- Peace Gardens, Sheffield
- The Glass Works, Barnsley
South West
- Bristol Cathedral, Bristol
- Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol
- Lower Gardens, Bournemouth
- Baiter Park, Poole
- The Quomps, Christchurch
- Plymouth (location TBC)
South East
- Jubilee Square, Brighton
- London (location TBC)
Midlands
- Centenary Square, Birmingham
- Broadgate, Coventry
- Himley Hall, Dudley
- Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell
- The Core, Solihull
- Derby Cathedral, Derby
- Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent
- Nottingham (location TBC)
- De Montfort University, Leicester
Wales
- Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
Scotland
- Location TBC
Northern Ireland
- Belfast City Hall, Belfast
Further screen sites will be announced in due course, the government has said.
Bank holiday celebrations
A celebratory weekend for the coronation will see councils across the UK host events including cultural festivals, live music, community workshops, art showcases and creative games and competitions.
The extended bank holiday will see “global music icons and contemporary stars” perform at Windsor Castle for a concert on Sunday (7 May), broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, and iconic locations across the UK will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.
People are being invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” that day, overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project. The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.
Monday 8 May - a bank holiday - has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”. The event will see thousands of people volunteer to support the causes that matter the most to them and pay tribute to His Majesty The King’s lifetime of service with organisations including the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, National Trust and RNLI.