The coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey in May

Royal fans will be able to watch the coronation of King Charles III on big screens across the UK.

The historic event will be publicly screened at more than 30 sites in towns and cities around the country, including London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Belfast, among many others.

The screens will be erected ahead of King Charles being crowned on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey during a ceremony televised around the world.

More than £1 million has been made available by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for the screens. Confirmed sites include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall, Piece Hall in Halifax, Jubilee Square in Brighton and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

Councils will be able to choose between using the funding towards one larger big screen site or several smaller screening sites, with Sunderland one of the areas set to choose the latter.

The coronation of King Charles III will be shown on big screens across the UK (Photo: Getty Images)

Where will the big screens be located?

Listed is every confirmed UK location hosting big screens for the King’s coronation so far:

North West

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

Parliament Square, Oldham

North East

Sunderland (multiple locations across the city TBC)

Newcastle Upon Tyne (Location TBC)

Northumberland (Location TBC)

Darlington Market Square, Darlington

Yorkshire and Humber

City Hall, Hull

Trinity Market, Hull

City Park, Bradford

Piece Hall, Halifax

St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield

Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury

Millenium Square, Leeds

Pontefract Castle, Wakefield

Peace Gardens, Sheffield

The Glass Works, Barnsley

South West

Bristol Cathedral, Bristol

Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol

Lower Gardens, Bournemouth

Baiter Park, Poole

The Quomps, Christchurch

Plymouth (location TBC)

South East

Jubilee Square, Brighton

London (location TBC)

Midlands

Centenary Square, Birmingham

Broadgate, Coventry

Himley Hall, Dudley

Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell

The Core, Solihull

Derby Cathedral, Derby

Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent

Nottingham (location TBC)

De Montfort University, Leicester

Wales

Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Scotland

Location TBC

Northern Ireland

Belfast City Hall, Belfast

Further screen sites will be announced in due course, the government has said.

Bank holiday celebrations

A celebratory weekend for the coronation will see councils across the UK host events including cultural festivals, live music, community workshops, art showcases and creative games and competitions.

The extended bank holiday will see “global music icons and contemporary stars” perform at Windsor Castle for a concert on Sunday (7 May), broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, and iconic locations across the UK will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

People are being invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” that day, overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project. The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.