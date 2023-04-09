The King and Queen will be coronated on 6 May

The start time for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla has been confirmed.

Plans for the service on 6 May have been unveiled by Buckingham Palace with less than a month to go until the big day. The country will have an extract bank holiday at the end of the weekend to mark the occasion.

The plans reveal the exact time the service at Westminster Abbey will start. They also detail the procession route, the carriages and the priceless Crown Jewels chosen to play a starring role.

Charles and Camilla’s coronation procession will be just 1.3 miles, compared to the five-mile journey made by the late Elizabeth II in 1953. She travelled down Piccadilly, along Oxford Street and Regent Street and Haymarket, taking two hours to complete.

The newly crowned royals will instead travel just 1.3 miles back in the Gold State Coach after the ceremony, reversing their outward journey as they wave to the crowds, with the King wearing the Imperial State Crown.

What time will the coronation start?

The service at Westminster Abbey will begin at 11am on Saturday, 6 May. Charles and Camilla will depart Buckingham Palace earlier in the morning, but an exact time has not yet been confirmed.

Westminster Abbey. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

When will the coronation end?

The lenght of the service has not been confirmed. However it will be followed by a procession, in which the royals will travel in the gold carriage.

Where will the coronation take place?

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London. It has been the venue for 39 coronations of English and British monarchs since 1066.

Elizabeth II was coronated at the site in 1953. Charles and Camilla will follow in her footsteps 70 years later at Westminster Abbey when they are coronated on 6 May.

What is the route for the coronation procession?

The couple will make their way back from Westminster Abbey via the tried and tested route of Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall back to Buckingham Palace. It will be the reverse of their route to the Abbey but much shorter than Elizabeth II’s five-mile return expedition around central London which saw the 27-year-old monarch waving to crowds along Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street.

The route is understood to have been chosen for practical reasons, being a familiar tried and tested journey for many royal occasions.

Twitter emoji created for the coronation

Other details announced by the Palace include a new Twitter emoji. The motif of St Edward’s Crown has been specially designed to mark the weekend of coronation festivities.