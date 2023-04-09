Camilla will use an ivory sceptre during the coronation on 6 May

The Queen Consort will use an ivory sceptre during the King’s coronation following speculation it might be dropped from the ceremony.

Camilla will be crowned when Charles is enthroned as the new monarch during an ancient ceremony featuring deeply symbolic objects representing the royal duties and responsibilities of the sovereign and his wife. It is understood she will hold a gold sceptre surmounted by a cross and a second staff made of ivory and topped by a dove, during the coronation being staged at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

There were reports the sceptre would not be used given the Prince of Wales’s campaign to stop the illegal trafficking of animal parts, like rhino horn and elephant ivory, through his umbrella organisation United for Wildlife. Last August, William hailed a “landmark” illegal wildlife trade sentencing that saw a man jailed for five years for conspiring to traffic millions of dollars worth of rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory.

Britain is at the forefront of global conservation efforts after the Ivory Act 2018 brought in, from 6 June last year, a near-total ban in the dealing of items containing elephant ivory. The ivory sceptre is part of the crown jewels and regalia held in trust by the monarch for the nation.

They form part of the Royal Collection and have traditionally been held at the Tower of London which is managed by Historic Royal Palaces. Kathryn Jones, senior curator of decorative arts, at the Royal Collection Trust, speaking about previous coronation ceremonies, said: “The Queen is also presented with two sceptres…this is again this symbol of temporal power – so with the cross. And the second sceptre, like the King’s sceptre, has the dove on the top, (and is) symbolic of equity and mercy.

“And this one the wings are folded, rather than spread, it has the same symbolism – so it’s the Holy Spirit.”

Which crown jewels will be used in coronation?

The priceless array of coronation regalia from the Crown Jewels which will be used during the religious service in the Abbey has also been confirmed.

It will include the Sovereign’s Orb, the Golden Spurs, bracelets known as Armills, two maces, five symbolic swords, the Sovereign’s Ring, the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross and the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove.

Camilla will be crowned, as previously announced, with the modified Queen Mary’s Crown, but she will also hold the Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove – despite the controversial rod being made from ivory.

The piece is said to symbolise equity and mercy, and the dove, with its folded wings, represents the Holy Ghost.

Camilla will also hold the Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross, which originally made for the coronation of Mary of Modena, Queen Consort of James II, in 1685 and is inlaid with rock crystals.

As part of the proceedings, she will receive the Queen Consort’s Ring – a ruby in a gold setting made for the Coronation of King William IV and Queen Adelaide in 1831, and used by three further Queens Consort – Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary, and the Queen Mother.

As previously announced, Charles will be crowned with the 17th century St Edward’s Crown which has been resized to fit his head.

He will switch it for the lighter Imperial State Crown at the end of the ceremony as is the custom.

The original coronation regalia was destroyed by order of parliament after King Charles I was executed during the Civil War, which briefly led to a republic. It was broken up and melted down into gold coins, with the jewels sold.