Plans for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camila have been confirmed

The route for the King’s coronation procession has been confirmed.

It will stretch just 1.3 miles, making it around a quarter of the length of the five-mile journey Elizabeth II made in 1953. Charles III’s shorter route is understood to have been chosen for practical reasons, with a preference for the familiar journey used on many a royal occasion.

The grand procession in 1953 took two hours and featured tens of thousands of participants, with the two-and-a-half mile cavalcade taking 45 minutes to pass any given point. It was the last coronation to take place in the UK, with the late Queen going on to reign for 70 years.

Buckingham Palace have revealed details about the coronation - including that the King and Queen will only ride in the Gold carriage for the return journey.

What is the route to Westminster Abbey?

Charles III and Camila will travel to Westminster Abey from Buckingham Palace on the morning of Saturday, May 6. The couple will make the outbound journey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and will leave the palace and head down The Mall, through Admiralty Arch.

The royal couple will then head around Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall and finally Parliament Street before arriving at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation service will begin at 11am.

Plans are in place for the roles of members of The Royal Family for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey - Credit: Getty Images

What is the route for the procession?

The newly coronated King and Queen will make their way back from Westminster Abbey via the tried and tested route of Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall back to Buckingham Palace.

The couple will travel back in the Gold State Coach, famously criticised by many monarchs for being uncomfortable, including Elizabeth II.

How does the journey compare to 1953 coronation?

The late Queen’s journey to her crowning on June 2 1953 was 1.6 miles, taking in a slightly longer route than Charles’s by making her way along the Victoria Embankment by the River Thames.

But her procession following the coronation was significantly longer at five miles. The monarch’s expedition around central London, saw the 27-year-old monarch waving to crowds along Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street.

