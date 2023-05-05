Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceño recently said that there is 'no excitement' in the country for Charles III's coronation

The Commonwealth realm refers to a sovereign state that has King Charles III as its monarch and head of state. He overtook his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as the Commonwealth realms’ monarch immediately upon her passing on 8 September 2022.

With King Charles III’s coronation on the horizon, this is everything you need to know about the Commonwealth realms - and how the countries will (or will not) be celebrating the occasion.

Full list of Commonwealth countries

As of May 2023, there are 15 Commonwealth realms:

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

The Bahamas

Belize

Canada

Grenada

Jamaica

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Solomon Islands

Tuvalu

The United Kingdom

Will the Commonwealth realms celebrate King Charles III’s coronation?

Some of the Commonwealth realms will celebrate the coronation on Saturday 6 May, which will see King Charles III crowned at Westminster Abbey.

In New Zealand, a number of events have been planned to mark the occasion, with local councils across the country planning native trees as part of King Charles III coronation plantings “He Rā Rākau Tītapu”. A national event will also be held in Auckland at the Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Auckland War Memorial Museum on October 30, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Buildings and landmarks across New Zealand will also be lit up in purple lights over the coronation weekend, plus the New Zealand Defence Force will carry out a gun salute at midday on Sunday 7 May.

Australia will also light up important landmarks in purple to mark the coronation, as well as a Nation 21 Gun Salute.

Canada is set to hold an official ceremony to honour the coronation on Saturday which will feature performances, speeches and a 21 gun salute.

Which Commonwealth realms could become republics?

A number of countries have announced their intentions to break away from the monarchy.

After the Queen’s death, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced plans to hold a referendum on becoming a republic within three years. He told ITV that the move is “not an act of hostility” but “a final step to complete the circle of independence”.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis also told the Nassau Guardian in September last year that the possibility of becoming a republic is “always on the table”.

He said: “The only challenge with us moving to a republic is that I can’t - as much as I would like to do it - I can’t do it without your consent. I’ll have to have a referendum and the Bahamian people would have to say to me, “yes”.”

Marlene Malahoo Forte at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual Meeting on January 29, 2011 in Davos. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky News, Marlene Malahoo Forte, Jamaica's minister for legal and constitutional affairs, said that King Charles III’s coronation has sped up plans for the country to become a republic, with an “urgent” referendum that could be held “as early as 2024”.

Forte said: “While the United Kingdom is celebrating the coronation of the King, that is for the United Kingdom. Jamaica is looking to write a new constitution… which will sever ties with the monarch as our head of state.”

She added: "Time has come. Jamaica in Jamaican hands. We have to get it done, especially with the transition in the monarchy. My government is saying we have to do it now. Time to say goodbye!"

In an interview with the Guardian, the Prime Minister of Belize, Johnny Briceño, has said that it’s “quite likely” that the country could be the next member of the Commonwealth realm to become a republic. His comments came after criticising UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for failing to apologise for the role that Britain played in the transatlantic slave trade, which saw millions enslaved and killed.

Prime Minister of Belize, Johnny Briceño (L) and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (R) exchange documents during a meeting at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, on November 25, 2022. (Photo by PEDRO RANCES MATTEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Briceño also called for the UK to pay out financial reparations throughout the English-speaking Caribbean.

He said: “I think [Sunak] has a moral responsibility to be able to offer at the very least an apology. He should have a better appreciation of it because of his ancestry. When you read and hear about the plundering that took place in the land of his ancestors, I do believe that he should have offered an apology.”