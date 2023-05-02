King Charles III's Coronation concert will air live from Windsor Castle and feature stars including Take That, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry

Those hoping to avoid the festivities, can check out the alternative coronation TV guide. But the party won’t stop on Saturday, in fact it will only be getting started; a blow-out concert is scheduled for Sunday evening, and will be broadcast live across the UK.

The coronation itself is set to cost upwards of £100 million (about twice as much as Queen Elizabeth II's, adjusted for inflation), with much of this expected to be devoted to the concert which will feature some of the biggest music stars on the planet.

The concert will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been a royal residence for 900 years, and thousands of royalists will be able to attend for free. But for the millions more who can’t be there in person, the concert will able to watch live on TV for free.

King Charles III will have a coronation concert on 7 May

What time is the Coronation concert on TV?

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from 8pm on Sunday 7 May, the day after the Coronation ceremony, on BBC One. You can watch the event in HD on BBC One HD (Freeview channel 101).

The event is two hours long and will be packed with an all-star lineup of musicians, dancers, and actors, as well as Winnie the Pooh. The concert will also be available to watch live and on catch-up on BBC iPlayer, and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Who is in the Coronation Concert lineup?

The lineup of performers for the Coronation Concert includes:

Hugh Bonneville (as host)

Sir Tom Jones

Bear Grylls

Oti Mabuse

Tom Cruise

Winnie the Pooh

Take That (Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are confirmed, it is unknown if Jason Orange and Robbie Williams will appear)

Katy Perry

Lionel Richie

The coronation concert will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel

Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Virtual choir of singers from across the Commonwealth

Paloma Faith

Steve Winwood

Lang Lang

Nicole Scherzinger

Tiwa Savage

Olly Murs

DJ Pete Tong

Lucy (The Piano winner)

Sonam Kapoor

Collaboration between the Royal Ballet, Royal Opera, Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal College of Music and Royal College of Art

Can you still get tickets to the Coronation Concert?

Unfortunately you can no longer apply for tickets to the Coronation Concert. 10,000 free tickets were available for the concert, with applications open from 10-28 February. Those who have been successful in winning a free pair of tickets were notified in late April.