King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned in style this week as an extended three-day Coronation celebration takes place. Saturday will feature the coronation itself, with all its pomp and ceremony, and you can read here for our full coronation TV coverage guide.
Those hoping to avoid the festivities, can check out the alternative coronation TV guide. But the party won’t stop on Saturday, in fact it will only be getting started; a blow-out concert is scheduled for Sunday evening, and will be broadcast live across the UK.
The coronation itself is set to cost upwards of £100 million (about twice as much as Queen Elizabeth II's, adjusted for inflation), with much of this expected to be devoted to the concert which will feature some of the biggest music stars on the planet.
The concert will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been a royal residence for 900 years, and thousands of royalists will be able to attend for free. But for the millions more who can’t be there in person, the concert will able to watch live on TV for free.
What time is the Coronation concert on TV?
The Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from 8pm on Sunday 7 May, the day after the Coronation ceremony, on BBC One. You can watch the event in HD on BBC One HD (Freeview channel 101).
The event is two hours long and will be packed with an all-star lineup of musicians, dancers, and actors, as well as Winnie the Pooh. The concert will also be available to watch live and on catch-up on BBC iPlayer, and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.
Who is in the Coronation Concert lineup?
The lineup of performers for the Coronation Concert includes:
- Hugh Bonneville (as host)
- Sir Tom Jones
- Bear Grylls
- Oti Mabuse
- Tom Cruise
- Winnie the Pooh
- Take That (Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are confirmed, it is unknown if Jason Orange and Robbie Williams will appear)
- Katy Perry
- Lionel Richie
- Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel
- Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench
- Andrew Lloyd Webber
- Virtual choir of singers from across the Commonwealth
- Paloma Faith
- Steve Winwood
- Lang Lang
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Tiwa Savage
- Olly Murs
- DJ Pete Tong
- Lucy (The Piano winner)
- Sonam Kapoor
- Collaboration between the Royal Ballet, Royal Opera, Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal College of Music and Royal College of Art
Can you still get tickets to the Coronation Concert?
Unfortunately you can no longer apply for tickets to the Coronation Concert. 10,000 free tickets were available for the concert, with applications open from 10-28 February. Those who have been successful in winning a free pair of tickets were notified in late April.
If you did apply for the free ticket ballot, check the email account you applied through, including your spam and junk folders, to see if you have been successful.