Hundreds of millions of people are expected to watch King Charles III and Camilla be crowned on Saturday 6 May - more than watched Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953

When King Charles and his wife Camilla are crowned on 6 May, they will be watched by thousands inside Westminster Abbey, and many millions more on television around the world.

Charles will become only the third British monarch to have their coronation broadcast on television - the first was his grandfather in 1937, followed by his mother in 1953, both of which were major TV events.

In the 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned, TV habits have changed significantly. With support for the monarchy is at an historic low, as reported by The Guardian, many Brits may choose to avoid watching the coronation, however millions still are set to watch it on TV, in person, and on the 30 big screens in cities across UK airing the event.

But how many people watched the last two UK coronations, and how many are expected to watch Charles III be crowned on Saturday? This is everything you need to know:

King Charles III's coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May

How many people watched the coronation of King George VI?

George VI’s coronation was the first to be televised, and 9,000 TVs were sold around London in the lead-up to the event, though there were fewer than 20,000 sets across the whole of the UK at the time.

An estimated 10,000 people tuned in to see George VI and his wife Elizabeth crowned live in black and white, in what was the first major outside broadcast in the UK - and also the first coronation to be broadcast on the radio.

As several million people owned a radio at the time, many more listened in than watched. However, the coronation was also edited for newsreel clips shown in cinemas across the British Empire - with thousands more watching in the days and weeks after the event.

How many people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation?

In the 16 years since her father’s coronation, technology had moved on at a rapid pace. Once again coronation fever swept the nation and a more than half a million TV sets were sold in the year in the run up to the ceremony, with total TV set ownership topping two million.

Around 27 million people in the UK are believed to have watched Queen Elizbeth II’s coronation in June 1953 with people crowding into their friends and neighbours’ homes to make use of their sets - around 17 people watched each TV. A further 11 million listened on their radios. At the time the population of the UK was around 51 million.

27 million people watched Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in the UK (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

This coronation was also filmed in colour, although most of those watching at the time wouldn't have seen the benefit, being that they would have been watching on a black and white set.

Additionally, because of live links, this coronation was the first UK event to be broadcast live in Europe - the worldwide live TV audience for the ceremony was 277 million, 27,000 times more than for George VI’s.

How many people will watch King Charles III’s coronation?

Now, with Charles and Camilla due to be crowned on Saturday 6 May, it is expected to draw a large audience, both in the UK and internationally, but the ceremony may not perform as well as some estimates suggest.

If the current trend continues and 27,000 times more people watch Charles be crowned than watched his mother, then the figures would pass 7 trillion, which is clearly impossible. In fact, it’s likely that the vast majority of people worldwide will not watch the event.

According to Republic, a British anti-monarchy website, between 7.7 billion and 7.8 billion people will not watch the ceremony.

With the world population a little over 8 billion, this means up to around 350 million are expected to watch the event. This is far less than the viewership of major sporting events such as the World Cup Final in 2022 (1.5 billion viewers according to FIFA), and far less than the reported, but much disputed, claim of more than 4 billion who watched the Queen’s funeral last September.