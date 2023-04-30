King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May

Sky News has confirmed its schedule for its TV coverage of King Charles III’s coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch will be enthroned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, where his wife, Camilla, will also be crowned as Queen Consort. Sky News has announced it will be providing live TV coverage, as well as providing special programmes and podcasts throughout the day.

The BBC and ITV will also be covering the event live. Sky and ITV will not feature ad breaks until after 3pm on the day of the event. So, who are the presenters and commentators covering from Sky News? Here is what you need to know.

Sky News coverage team

Dame Joanna Lumley will join Sky News’ royal events commentator Alastair Bruce and presenters Kay Burley and Anna Botting during this historic occasion. They will be reporting live from the event, which takes place on 6 May.

Dame Joanna is joining Sky News after being a special guest for coverage of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She will be joining the lineup fresh from attending the coronation as a guest of the King and Queen Consort.

John Ryley, the head of Sky News, said: "Whether unifying or polarising, the spectacle of the King's coronation is guaranteed to capture the world's attention. With the ceremonial events never seen in this great a clarity, Sky News will offer audiences the highest-quality Ultra HD coverage with the best royal commentator in Alastair Bruce. He'll take viewers through this historical moment with his unmatched knowledge and skill to get the tone just right."

Live Coronation coverage

NationalWorld has outlined the TV coverage for the coronation for each of the major broadcasters. Sky News will follow the below schedule:

7am-3pm: Coronation broadcast (Sky News channel 501 and Sky Showcase channel 106)

Kay Burley, who joined Sky News in 1988, will cover the coronation live from Westminster Abbey ahead of the ceremony. Anna Botting will go live from outside Buckingham Palace at 9am and follow the procession.

5pm-8pm: Post-coronation broadcast

Journalist Mark Austin will reflect on the day’s events and the significance of the coronation.

8pm-9pm: Celebration

Gillian Joseph looks at how people across the UK celebrated the event, including street parties up and down the country.

9pm-10pm: Highlights

A special hour of coronation highlights will air.

Sky News' coronation coverage will be available to watch for free on Sky News TV (Freeview 233, Sky channel 501, Virgin 603, BT 313, Saorview 23) and on Sky Showcase (7am-3pm). Ultra HD coverage will be from 9am to 5pm with a UHD 4k HDR compatible TV. The event will also be available to stream for free on the Sky News website or app, as on the Sky News YouTube channel.

The major broadcaster will also be airing a 30 minute documentary called ‘My King, My Country’ at 8pm on Sunday 30 April, which will be exploring public opinion towards the king and monarchy, and any challenges he may face.

On 3 May, a three episode podcast miniseries titled “Queen Camilla: For The Love Of Charles" will launch.

When is the coronation?