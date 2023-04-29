Why are there no TV adverts during Coronation? Reason ITV and Sky are skipping ads

ITV and Sky News will broadcast the Coronation of King Charles uninterupted by ads

Plans are ramping up for the Coronation of King Charles III.

The monarch will be enthroned during a service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May. Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned during the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles III became king following the death of his mother Elizabeth II in September last year. The death of the former queen caused a severe shake-up of TV schedules.

Television channels altered their programme offerings, while advets were not broadcast in the wake of her passing. During the breaks, adverts were suspended by the likes of ITV and Channel 4.

But will the Coronation cause a similar shake-up? Here is all you need to know:

Why are there no adverts during the Coronation?

ITV

James received a handshake from King Charles when he visited Doncaster last November to confer city status on the south Yorkshire town.

ITV will be providing six-hour uninterupted coverage of the royal event on 6 May. Produced by ITV News the programme King Charles III: The Coronation will run from 8.30am to 3pm on the Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be broadcast acros ITV1 and ITVX. Explaining the reason for removing adverts, Michael Jermey, ITV's Director of News and Current Affairs, saidL "ITV's uninterrupted coverage on Coronation Day will capture every significant moment of an historically important event. We will provide viewers with a close up view of all the pageantry and public celebration. Our guests will reflect a range of views on what the new reign will mean for Britain and the Commonwealth."

Sky News

Sky News will also be removing adverts during the live coverage of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation on 6 May. The channel will be broadcasting uninterupted between 9am and 3pm on the Saturday.

John Ryley, Head of Sky News, said: “Whether unifying or polarising, the spectacle of the King's Coronation is guaranteed to capture the world's attention. With the ceremonial events never seen in this great a clarity, Sky News will offer audiences the highest-quality Ultra HD coverage with the best royal commentator in Alastair Bruce. He'll take viewers through this historical moment with his unmatched knowledge and skill to get the tone just right.”

Sky customers can watch the King and Queen crowned in the clarity of Ultra HD, for free on Sky News channel 501 and on Sky Showcase channel 106. Coverage will also be available to watch for free on Freeview channel 233, Virgin channel 603, BT channel 313, Saorview channel 23.

What TV coverage to expect in the UK?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last coronation of a British monarch was that of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which took place on 2 June 1953 - more than 20 million people watched the event on television, at a time when fewer than 3 million are believed to have owned a TV set. BBC, ITV, and Sky will devote most of Saturday to covering the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla.