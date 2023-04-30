Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will lead the coverage of the coronation on ITV

ITV has confirmed its presenting lineup for the coverage of King Charles’ coronation.

The broadcaster will be airing a special episode of Good Morning Britain on the morning of the ceremony. It will be followed an uninterrupted broadcast of the event.

The coverage will be available on ITVX and ITV3 will include live sign language translation. ITV has confirmed its lineup of presenters, commentators, reporters and special guests for the coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

Both ITV and Sky News will be suspending adverts during the ceremony, before reintroducing them later in the afternoon. ITV’s coverage will run from 6am until 3pm.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is the coronation?

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place on Saturday, 6 May. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, which has been the site of 39 coronations since 1066.

Tom Bradby (Getty)

Who is presenting GMB on 6 May?

A special episode of Good Morning Britain will air on ITV ahead of the coronation on Saturday, 6 May. It will be presented by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.

GMB will be live from Westminster Abbey, with Ranvir Singh outside the historical venue speaking to guests as they arrive. Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin will be part of the presenting team with special guests including Mel B and Jonathan Dimbleby.

ITV’s presenters and commentators for coronation

ITV News’ coverage of the coronation will begin at 8.30am and will feature no adbreaks. It will run uninterrupted until 3pm.

The programme will broadcast from a special studio outside of Buckingham Palace. The presenters will be Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby. Bradby interviewed Prince Harry ahead of the launch of his book Spare earlier in 2023.

Mary Nightingale will provide commentary from outside Westminster Abbey, while James Mates will be on hand to provide explanations during the service. Nina Hossain and Charlene White will provide further reporting.

A live audio description of the coronation ceremony will be available throughout the coverage on ITV, and ITV3 will include live sign language translation of the ceremony.

The coronation will also be able to watch on ITVX.

Why will ITV not have adverts during the coronation?

ITV will be providing six-hour uninterupted coverage of the royal event on 6 May. Produced by ITV News the programme King Charles III: The Coronation will run from 8.30am to 3pm on the Saturday.

It will be broadcast across ITV1 and ITVX. Explaining the reason for removing adverts, Michael Jermey, ITV’s Director of News and Current Affairs, said: “ITV’s uninterrupted coverage on Coronation Day will capture every significant moment of an historically important event.

“We will provide viewers with a close up view of all the pageantry and public celebration. Our guests will reflect a range of views on what the new reign will mean for Britain and the Commonwealth.”

