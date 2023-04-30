BBC has confirmed its lineup of presenters and commentators for King Charles III’s coronation

The BBC has confirmed its TV schedule for the coverage of King Charles III’s coronation.

The monarch will be enthroned during a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May. Camilla will also be crowned as Queen Consort.

ITV and Sky News have announced that they will be broadcasting the coronation live and uninterrupted during the morning. The channels will not feature adbreaks until after 3pm on the day of the event.

BBC will begin its coverage of the coronation at 7.30am on Saturday, 6 May. The schedule will be the same across BBC One and Two during the event.

But who are the presenters and commentators? Here is all you need to know:

BBC confirm coronation presenting team

Huw Edwards does not speak with the South East of England accent common among newsreaders

The Beeb announced its lineup of presenters and commentators for the event on 11 April. Deadline reports that it will be as follows:

Huw Edwards - who will provide commentary during the proceedings

Anita Rani - will be in the crowds

Clare Balding - will provide commentary on the ceremonial route

Kirsty Young - will lead coverage of the highlights

JJ Chalmers

Sophie Raworth

Radio presenters Mishal Hussain, Martha Kearney and James Naughtie will also be involved. Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be part of the coverage team for the Coronation Concert on Sunday, 7 May.

BBC Director General Tim Davie said: ““The BBC is very proud to bring landmark events and major historical moments to audiences across the UK and beyond. We will be delivering the full glory of the Coronation with all the quality, ambition and excellence that our teams are globally renowned for.”

What is BBC One’s schedule for the coronation?

NationalWorld has a full breakdown of the TV coverage for the day of King Charles III’s coronation across all the major broadcasters. BBC will feature the following programming on 6 May:

10.15am-1pm: The Coronation of HM the King - The Coronation (also on BBC Two)

1pm-3pm: The Coronation of HM the King - The Celebration (also on BBC Two)

5.15pm-6.15pm: Charles R: The Making of a Monarch

7pm-8.30pm: The Coronation of HM the King: A Day to Remember

When is the coronation and what time does it start?

The service at Westminster Abbey will take place on Saturday, 6 May. The coronation will begin at 11amwith Charles and Camilla departing Buckingham Palace earlier in the morning.

The first procession will begin at 10.20am as the royal couple begin their journey to Westminster Abbey. The coronation service will come to an end at 1pm, it will be followed by a procession for the newly crowned monarchs.

They will travel in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace. The procession will last around 30 minutes as they are due to arrive at 1.30pm. The flypast is due around 2.30pm, the Royal Family will appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.