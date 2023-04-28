The UK is celebrating its first coronation ceremony since 1953

King Charles III is celebrating his official ascension to the throne. (Getty Images)

Excitement is building ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and thousands of Brits are hoping to celebrate the occasion with sunny weather, street parties and barbecues.

The highly anticipated event comes as a part of a blockbuster bank holiday weekend which also features a Coronation Concert with star-studded guests such as Take That and Lionel Richie.

The upcoming coronation is the first to be held in the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s coronation back in 1953. Many Brits are hoping for ideal party conditions ahead of the event but what are the weather forecasters predicting? Here is everything you need to know.

King Charles coronation weather forecast

Heavy rainfall is likely during the weekend of the coronation, with parts of the UK even experiencing thundery downpours.

The Met Office's meteorological service said: “Frontal zones may bring some rain and low cloud, especially in the west, but their remnants are more likely to become a focus for showers as they spread across the country. Some of these are potentially heavy and thundery.”

The news will come as a huge blow to many Brits who are hoping to celebrate the occasion with street parties and barbecues. However, Brian Gaze from the Weather Outlook has a more positive prediction.

Gaze told the Mirror : “It’s still too early to be confident about the weather prospects for the Coronation period, but at the moment there is cause for some optimism. It has been a disappointing spring so far and I would be quite surprised if we see really warm weather developing in early May. However, computer models are suggesting the possibility of it turning warmer and drier than we’ve become accustomed to in recent weeks.”

What has the weather been like on same May weekend in recent years?

Recent rainfall statistics from the first weekend of May suggest that there is a high probability of dry weather during the King’s Coronation weekend. Statistics from the first weekend of May since 2012:

May 2012

Highs of 10.5C

Lows of 5.2C

Max rainfall in mm: 0.2

May 2013

Highs of 18.7C

Lows of 5.4C

Max rainfall in mm: 1

May 2014

Highs of 19.4C

Lows of 5.4C

Max rainfall in mm: 8.2

May 2015

Highs of 20.3C

Lows of 9.1C

Max rainfall in mm 0.2

May 2016

Highs of 26.8C

Lows of 11C

Max rainfall in mm: 0

May 2017

Highs of 18.7C

Lows of 7.6C

Max rainfall in mm: 0

May 2018

Highs of 26.3C

Lows of 6C

Max rainfall in mm: 0

May 2019

Highs of 12.7C

Lows of 1.4C

Max rainfall in mm: 0

May 2020

Highs of 15.5C

Lows of 6C

Max rainfall in mm: 0.2

May 2021

Highs of 12C

Lows of 2C

Max rainfall: data not provided

May 2022