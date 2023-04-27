The south is expected to see weather warmer than Athens while the Met Office forecast cooler conditions in the north with possible snow

Parts of the UK are set to soak up temperatures of up to 21C over the May Bank Holiday making it hotter than Athens, according to the Met Office’s latest forecast.

The south of England is expected to warm to the high teens by Friday (28 April), before hitting 21C on Saturday (29 April), Monday and Tuesday.

Athens is only expected to hit 19C on Monday (1 May) and Tuesday (2 May).

Forecasters said the warmer climes are due to mild air being drawn up from the Atlantic.

However, in the north cooler conditions are predicted with highs ranging from 12C on Friday to a peak of 15C on Tuesday.

Met forecasters have warned of possible snow for northern Scotland and the North East in the coming days while thunderstorms are also expected later next week as bands of heavy rain sweep across the country.

Temperatures are set to soar up to 21C across the UK this bank holiday weekend. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mist and fog are also expected before milder weather moves in at the start of May.

Deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “By Friday temperatures will have increased so that we will see values around 18-21C across parts of the UK.

“The coming bank holiday weekend itself will be a mixture of brighter conditions and showers. These showers will tend to be heaviest and most frequent in the west on Saturday”.

He added: "On Sunday most locations can expect to see at least some showers, whereas on the bank holiday Monday the focus for showers is more likely to be the east, with drier conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will be reasonable and above average.”

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said cloud across the South will “help to actually keep those temperatures up a little bit” but up North across parts of Scotland there will be “largely clear skies” making temperatures fall low enough for “a widespread frost”.

He added: "It’s rather cold out there at the moment thanks to these Northerly winds.

"There are a few showers continuing to affect parts of northern Scotland, and some of those showers have a bit of a wintry mix to them. Some rural parts in the Highlands could see temperatures similar to those we saw last night, down to -6C or -7C."

It comes after The Met revealed its forecast for the King’s coronation bank holiday weekend.

Met Office press officer Grahame Madge said that the UK can expect "fairly settled conditions" with “plenty of dry and mild weather”.