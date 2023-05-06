Petty Officer Amy Taylor became the first woman to undertake the duty of carrying the Jewelled Sword of Offering

The Jewelled Sword of Offering has been carried and presented to the monarch by a woman for the first time.

The sword was blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury and presented to the King by Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt during the coronation on Saturday, 6 May at Westminster Abbey. It was first used for the crowning of George IV in 1821.

The sword had been carried into the Westminster Abbey by Petty Officer Amy Taylor, who became the first woman to undertake the duty of carrying the sword into the Abbey after being selected to represent service men and women as a tribute to the King’s military career. The sword was placed in the King’s right hand, then clipped onto his girdle and eventually unclipped.

The King then stepped forward and offered the sword to the Dean, who placed it on the altar. The sword was then “redeemed” by Mordaunt, who placed the redemption money on an alms dish, held by the Dean, before drawing the sword and carrying it in its naked form, without its scabbard.

How heavy is the sword?

The exact weight of the blade is not known but it contains a large number of diamonds and other precious stones. It is not for the faint of heart to attempt to carry.

L: King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony. R: Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, carrying the Sword of State, in the procession through Westminster Abbey. Picture: Victoria Jones/Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

What is the Sword of Offering made from?

The gilded leather sheath is encrusted with 1,251 diamonds, 16 rubies, 2 sapphires and 2 turquoises. The sword has a Damascus steel blade and its handle is set with 2,141 diamonds, 12 emeralds and 4 rubies.

The leather scabbard is entirely encased in sheet gold and lined in red silk velvet. The scabbard is chased with roses, thistles and shamrocks, set with dimaonds, rubies and emeralds, with a similar chased design on the reverse, on a matted ground; the mouth-locket is mounted with sapphires and a ruby. The chape is decorated with diamond oak-leaf sprays with emerald acorns and a large turquoise on each side.

What is the sword for?

On the Royal Collections website it explains: “The Sword of Offering is one of the objects with which the sovereign is invested during the coronation ceremony. This takes place after the anointing, when the sovereign is then robed and presented with a number of symbolic ornaments.

“Many of these relate to knightly virtues. The Archbishop blesses the sword and then delivers it to the monarch with the injunction that it should be used for the protection of good and the punishment of evil. The sword is then offered on the altar. After the investiture the sovereign is then crowned.”