Take That confirm UK stadium tour 2024 after their logo was spotted on football stadiums

Today this could be the 'Greatest Days of our Lives' - if your a Take That fan - as the band confirm UK Tour 2024. The Take That tour was confirmed by the band when they were guests on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show on Friday morning.

Fans have waited six long years but now the band are ‘Back for Good’ as they release new music. Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51, and Howard Donald, 55, have announced they will be releasing their ninth studio album and new single ‘Windows’.

But sadly there is still no sign of the original five members which included Robbie Williams who left in 1995 and 2011, or Jason Orange who left in 2014.

Speaking to Bizarre Gary explained that even though they haven’t been a five piece group for many years now the boys are still always welcome back. He added “we’ve done about 600 shows since they were around. We’re a three at the moment and we’re doing OK.”

Take That recently reunited for the King's Coronation Concert in May. Fans got even more excited when their logo mysteriously started popping up across football stadiums around the UK this week and confirmed the stadium tour 2024 on the Zoe Ball Radio 2 show.

Take That teased that they could follow in the footsteps of Adele and Kylie Minogue with a Las Vegas residency. The band were rumoured to be discussing a deal for a Las Vegas residency six years ago.

According to The Sun when asked if the Las Vegas deal was still on the table Gary reportedly answered with a smile “Who knows what might happen in the next few years . . . ”