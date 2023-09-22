Take That have announced UK stadium tour in 2024 after their logo was spotted across the nation

Take That have confirmed the news we’ve all been waiting for. After six years away the band are getting back together for a stadium tour in 2024.

Speaking on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show on Friday September 22 the band confirmed that they will be performing across the UK after they teased fans earlier this week. Take That's logo was seen popping up on the side of football stadiums across the nation.

Ahead of their UK tour we take a closer look at singer Howard Donald's career, family and net worth.

Where is Howard Donald from?

Howard Donald, 55, was born in Droylsden, Greater Manchester on April 28 1968. He attended the Littlemoss High School and after leaving with no GCSE qualifications he went on to train as a vehicle painter, with the Youth Training Scheme. He first met future band member Jason Orange when they were teenagers and would frequent the break dancing circuit in the Manchester area.

When did Howard Donald get into Take That?

Howard Donald is one of the original members of pop boy band Take Take. The group was created by Nigel Martin-Smith along with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange in 1990.

They released their first hit ‘Do What You Want’ in 1991 and their first number one hit was Pray in 1993. They have since released eight studio albums - about to release their ninth - and have now become a three piece group after Robbie Williams and Jason Orange left.

As well as being a singer in Take That, Howard is a successful DJ and can play the drums and piano. During Take That’s hiatus Howard was a judge on Germany’s reality talent show Got to Dance from 2013 - 2014.

What did Howard Donald say?

Howard Donald faced controversy in the summer 2023 and was dropped from performing at a Pride event after liking a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). Howard Donald was due to play a DJ set for the Nottingham Pride concert but was removed from the line-up.

The singer appeared to have liked bigoted tweets against the LGBTQIA community. One social media post included an image advertising a Disney concert held for Pride with the caption that read: “Defund Disney.”

He also appeared to have liked a transphobic post reading: “Only women have periods! Men cannot menstruate.” Following the backlash Howard Donald apologised for his ‘huge error’ and deleted his ‘X’ (Twitter) account.

Who is Howard Donald married to?

Howard Donald married illustrator Katie Halil in 2015. She has her own company, 'What Katie Drew,' that sells prints and T-shirts. The couple met on the set of an M&S advert in 2008, but didn’t start dating till 2010. The couple share two sons, Bowie and Dougie Bear.

Howard also has two daughters Grace and Lola from two separate previous relationships.

What is Howard Donald’s net worth?