The Angels and Rock DJ hitmaker had a busy weekend performing at the Isle of Wight Festival and Pinkpop

Robbie Williams performed at both the Isle of Wight Festival and Pinkpop this weekend - Credit: BBC

It has been one huge and busy weekend for Robbie Williams, who travelled around 400 miles to perform at two of music's most-anticipated events; the Isle of Wight Festival and Pinkpop.

The Take That singer started with a set at Pinkpop 2023 in the Netherlands on Saturday (17 June) - but it was not all plain sailing after he was forced to pause the concert just three songs in after a health scare. After a quick rant as he struggled for breath, and fans worried for his safety, he did continue entertaining the thousands in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robbie then ventured to the Seaclose Park in Newport, Isle of Wight on Sunday (18 June), fighting fit and putting on a groundbreaking performance for the 55,000 sell-out crowd. The likes of James Bay, the Sugababes, Pulp, George Ezra and countless others also joined the Stoke-on-Trent native performing at the event.

So what did Robbie Williams perform at the Isle of Wight Festival and why did he bring a halt to his concert at Pinkpop? Here is everything you need to know.

What did Robbie Williams perform at the Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

Robbie Williams performed at both the Isle of Wight Festival and Pinkpop this weekend - Credit: BBC

According to Setlist.fm, Robbie Williams performed the following setlist at the Isle of Wight Festival 2023:

Hey Wow Yeah Yeah Let Me Entertain You Land of 1000 Dances (Chris Kenner cover) Monsoon Strong Come Undone Back for Good/Never Forget (Take That song) Do What You Like (Take That song) Could It Be Magic (Take That song) Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover) The Flood (Take That song) Love My Life Feel Kids Rock DJ No Regrets (XXV Version) She's the One (World Party cover) Angels Let Me Entertain You / Strong / Come Undone / Feel / Angels (Acapella)

Why did Robbie Williams pause his concert at Pinkpop 2023?

Robbie Williams was performing at Pinkpop in the Netherlands when he had the entertainment world worried after briefly pausing his set over a health problem. He had just performed his third song of the set - a cover of Wilson Pickett's classic Land of 1000 Dances - and he appeared incredibly out of breath, struggling to recover from what was an energetic rendition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then as the band launched into the next track, his 2002 hit Monsoon, Robbie was quick to stop them in their tracks to allow him time to come around. All this before he joked with the live audience and revealed that he has been suffering with the effects of long Covid.

"No, stop, stop," a panicked Robbie Williams said, "I am f**ked, I am f**ked, it's long Covid, I have got long Covid. It's not my f**king age, you f**kers!".

Williams has had two public battles with Coronavirus, the first in April 2020 when he was at his home in Los Angeles, and then again in January 2021 after a holiday at the Caribbean island of St Barts with his wife, Ayda Field, and their four children.