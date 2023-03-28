The Brit Award winning artist revealed to fans that he is ‘pretty terrified’ for them to see it

Lewis Capaldi’s upcoming documentary How I’m Feeling Now will be dropping on Netflix next week.

The “Someone You Loved” singer revealed the news on 9 March with a video on social media, telling fans that he is “pretty terrified” for them to see it, but also “so so proud of it.” The Brit Award winning artist has recently been on tour in the UK, with his second album “Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent” set to be released in May 2023.

The trailer which was released on 16 March offers fans an intimate look behind the scenes of the world-famous artist as he manages the anxiety and the stress that comes with success and fame. With the star admitting in the trailer, “I think I’ve never been more insecure in my life than I am now.”

So, when can you watch Lewis Capaldi’s new documentary on Netflix and what is it about? Here’s everything you need to know.

When did Lewis Capaldi announce his documentary?

Capaldi revealed the Netflix documentary on Twitter on 9 March. He posted a video where he dressed up as characters from the streaming platform’s popular shows alongside the caption: “I’ve made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!!! it’s called ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and comes out on April 5th! pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it.”

Lewis Capaldi first announced his upcoming documentary on 9 March (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

What is the plot?

The documentary will offer fans an intimate look behind the scenes of Lewis Capaldi navigating his new found success and fame alongside anxiety and insecurities. Reported by NME, a synopsis for the documentary reads: “captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.”

Is there a trailer?

Capaldi took to social media on 16 March to share the trailer for the upcoming documentary. In his caption he revealed to fans that he was “absolutely bricking it” to share the trailer, adding: “has been a weird 2 and a half years for me and it’s all been captured in this film … the most emotional film about an overweight guy since The Whale”. You can watch the trailer below.

What has Lewis Capaldi said about the documentary?

Calapdi shared a statement on social media on 15 March going into detail about what the documentary would entail. He revealed that he was “extremely hesitant” to take part in it. Capaldi said: “I think because I seem quite open about a lot of things whether it be in interviews, on stage or social media people assume they know a lot about me and my life but in actual fact I tend to keep a lot of things to myself as a matter of preference.” He continued: “Now that this film, two and a half years in the making, is finally coming out I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t wildly nervous.”

The artist also spoke about his mental health, adding: “Obviously I completely recognize how lucky I am to have the life I do and I know there are people in much worse positions than I am out there but as much as the last 5 years have been the best of my life, I would be lying if I said it all hasn’t taken its toll mentally.”

When can I watch Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now on Netflix?