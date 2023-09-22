Playing venues up and down the UK, Gary Barlow and co will be coming to a city near you between April and June next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Excitement has been brewing ever since the boys said they were "back for good" following the King's Coronation Concert. And it turns out they mean it as Take That have announced a stadium tour for 2024.

Playing venues up and down the UK, Gary Barlow and co will be coming to a city near you between April and June next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a busy year for the pop group who not only played in Windsor to mark the King's Coronation, they also released a new documentary '30 Years in the Making' back in June.

Adding to this, Take That will release their ninth studio album later this year titled 'This Life' which promises to give fans lots of new music to be excited about ahead of the tour.

But before all that, it's time for a refresher (or learning from scratch - depending on your age) on Take That's biggest moments so far and how they came to be.

It all started in 1989 in Manchester and under a very different name. Back then, Take That consisted of five members - Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, and Jason Orange.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group went by the name 'Kick It' back then, although - thankfully - it was short-lived.

Take That (L-R) Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow perform inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. (Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After a couple of unsuccessful years where they struggled to break through, the group changed its name to Take That and shortly after landed their first hit - It Only Takes A Minute' in 1991. The song reached number 7 in the charts.

The hits then continued to come as Take That released 'A Million Love Songs' and 'Could It Be Magic' in 1992.

1993 brought much of the same with 'Pray', 'Relight My Fire' and 'Babe'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But by 1995, things took a turn for the group. After much friction with the other members and admittedly doing some "stupid stuff", Robbie Williams parted with the band in July 1995 - devastating a growing devoted fanbase.

The other four band members cracked on with the show as a quartet.

A year later after releasing 'Never Forget' and the Bee Gees cover 'How Deep Is Your Love', the band announced it was disbanding.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Robbie Williams all enjoyed solo careers - with Robbie's being the most successful as his popularity continued to grow in the late 1990s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason Orange turned his hand to acting, while Howard Donald began to DJ at clubs across Europe.

We then need to fast-forward the best part of a decade to 2005 when Take That finally reunited with an ITV documentary - Take That: For the Record. Not only was Robbie interviewed where he spoke about leaving the group, but it also looked at how they were first discovered.

'The Ultimate Tour' was announced by Take That in 2005 too and the band hit the road the following year. In 2006, they landed another Number 1 single with 'Patience'.

2007 brought another tour - 'Beautiful World' - and more hits for the band with 'Shine', 'Rule the World', and 'Greatest Day'.

Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of 'Take That' perform onstage for their 'Circus' tour held at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Records were then broken in 2009 when Take That announced 'Take That Present: The Circus Live' tour which became the fastest-selling tour in UK history at the time.

In 2010, Robbie Williams made a surprise return to the group and the band released the 'Progress' album which featured the single 'The Flood' that reached number 2 on the charts.

After another tour in 2011, the band went on a break until 2014 when it reformed as a trio - without Robbie and Jason.

Three years later, they released a new album - 'Wonderland' - and then two years later released a Greatest Hits album to celebrate 30 years since forming,

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a brief performance during the May 2020 lockdown, the band reunited for a virtual show and Robbie Williams was back too.

Earlier this year, Take That then performed at the Coronation Concert in May.